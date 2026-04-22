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Tipsheet

The SPLC Was Paying People to Be Racist...So They Could Fight Racism

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 22, 2026 6:50 AM
The SPLC Was Paying People to Be Racist...So They Could Fight Racism
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This story is hard to believe, but it’s not entirely surprising, given how the Left operates. The Southern Poverty Law Center tried to present itself as an extremist watchdog, but later became a branch of left-wing activism. Some argued that the SPLC was a terror group after they published a list of conservative organizations they labeled as hate groups. In 2012, an armed leftist, Floyd Lee Corkins, attempted to attack the headquarters of the Family Research Council. He used the SPLC’s map to plan his attack.

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As Joe mentioned last night, the Justice Department uncovered a series of fraud charges against the group, revealing how the SPLC basically paid people to be racist to fabricate false stories. Their entire activist story was a massive false flag operation. The reactions have been gold, however:

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Also, the Charlottesville Unite the Right circus was supposedly the reason behind Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential run. It was all based on a lie. Nothing about the Left is organic. 

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