The SPLC Was Paying People to Be Racist...So They Could Fight Racism

This story is hard to believe, but it’s not entirely surprising, given how the Left operates. The Southern Poverty Law Center tried to present itself as an extremist watchdog, but later became a branch of left-wing activism. Some argued that the SPLC was a terror group after they published a list of conservative organizations they labeled as hate groups. In 2012, an armed leftist, Floyd Lee Corkins, attempted to attack the headquarters of the Family Research Council. He used the SPLC’s map to plan his attack.

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Reminder that the Biden FBI was actively colluding with the SPLC to target traditional Catholics as domestic extremists.



They also labeled organizations like the Alliance Defending Freedom, Family Research Council, and Moms for Liberty as hate groups as well.



It turns out they… https://t.co/O0RMZRJSro pic.twitter.com/gQi44sU5tW — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 22, 2026

As Joe mentioned last night, the Justice Department uncovered a series of fraud charges against the group, revealing how the SPLC basically paid people to be racist to fabricate false stories. Their entire activist story was a massive false flag operation. The reactions have been gold, however:

Charlottesville was Joe Biden's entire justification for running for president. His own words https://t.co/Pdfx6YOVeA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2026

America wasn’t racist enough for SPLC to keep raising money, so SPLC decided to start sending funding to stoke racism

and keep the issue alive. Grotesque stuff. pic.twitter.com/5oohzeuvon — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 21, 2026

Incredible: the supply of right-wing "hate" was so low that a left-wing "anti-hate" group had to subsidize it, so it could then raise money to fight it. This is Thomas Sowell's "life support" theory in action. 10/10 work. https://t.co/ifUQHyWqO2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 21, 2026

"We pay people to be racist so we can fight racism" https://t.co/86X8DNY6fJ pic.twitter.com/pD2SopfutJ — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 22, 2026

Reviewing my speech written by the SPLC for the "Hotties for Hitler" rally after they paid me $50K. pic.twitter.com/jVstOSiy3Y — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) April 22, 2026

KKK Grand Wizards after a meeting with the Southern Poverty Law Center https://t.co/IGNmsjAsBt pic.twitter.com/EpOolMgoPc — George Bailey (@RealGeorgeB) April 21, 2026

Also, the Charlottesville Unite the Right circus was supposedly the reason behind Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential run. It was all based on a lie. Nothing about the Left is organic.

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