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Tipsheet

Florida Scores Major Win to Keep New Electoral Map in Place

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 01, 2026 8:30 PM
Florida Scores Major Win to Keep New Electoral Map in Place
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

The state of Florida has just scored a major victory in the race for redistricting after a trial court denied a lawsuit made by Democrat elections attorney Marc Elias.

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The new electoral map was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Virginia moved to upend four Republican districts in the state. The Florida map added four of their own Republican districts to counteract the move made by Virginian Democrats. Courts would later declare Virginia’s move illegal, granting Republicans a net gain of four after the battle between the two states.

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2026 ELECTIONS FLORIDA REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY RON DESANTIS

The redistricting effort has not been kind to Democrats, who are now falling dangerously behind after the Supreme Court’s decision on the Voting Rights Act allowed southern states to end their racially gerrymandered maps. At the behest of President Donald Trump, these states quickly implemented new maps favorable to the GOP.

Control of the House of Representatives seemed like a near certainty for Democrats heading into the midterms just weeks ago, but now has swung significantly back towards an equal battle with Republicans.

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