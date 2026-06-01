Florida Scores Major Win to Keep New Electoral Map in Place

The state of Florida has just scored a major victory in the race for redistricting after a trial court denied a lawsuit made by Democrat elections attorney Marc Elias.

Advertisement

Our team takes another win!



Florida's 1st District Court of Appeals just ruled against Marc Elias’ appeal and will not upend Florida’s new redistricting map.



Thanks to our attorneys for the outstanding work. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 1, 2026

A trial court rejected a lawsuit against Florida’s new congressional redistricting map last week.



Today, the appeals court also ruled in Florida’s favor.



Get ready for November! https://t.co/VlYzxTlHuU — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 1, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Appeals court SLAPS DOWN leftist election lawyer Marc Elias’ lawsuit to overturn Florida’s 2026 Congressional map, which will add up to +4 red seats



Elias LOST BOTH at the trial court and appeals 😂



Another win!



DESANTIS: “Today, the appeals court also ruled in… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

The new electoral map was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after Virginia moved to upend four Republican districts in the state. The Florida map added four of their own Republican districts to counteract the move made by Virginian Democrats. Courts would later declare Virginia’s move illegal, granting Republicans a net gain of four after the battle between the two states.

The redistricting effort has not been kind to Democrats, who are now falling dangerously behind after the Supreme Court’s decision on the Voting Rights Act allowed southern states to end their racially gerrymandered maps. At the behest of President Donald Trump, these states quickly implemented new maps favorable to the GOP.

Control of the House of Representatives seemed like a near certainty for Democrats heading into the midterms just weeks ago, but now has swung significantly back towards an equal battle with Republicans.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.