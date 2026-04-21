Leftist SPLC Indicted on 11 Counts of Fraud

The Department of Justice has announced that the Southern Poverty Law Center, a massive leftist organization that targets conservative groups, has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 11 counts of various types of fraud.

Advertisement

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Justice Department announces indictment against Southern Poverty Law Center ("SPLC"). Our indictment alleges SPLC secretly funneled MORE THAN $3 MILLION in funds to members of white supremacist and extremist groups. pic.twitter.com/Ifpda94f7D — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

BREAKING: A federal grand jury in Alabama charged the Southern Poverty Law Center with 11 counts of wire and bank fraud-related charges, the Justice Department announced, accusing the group of paying members of extremist groups as part of its efforts to investigate them.… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 21, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Acting AG Blanche and FBI Director Patel announce a grand jury has INDICTED leftist NGO Southern Poverty Law Center on 11 COUNTS



This is MASSIVE!



SPLC said they were "fighting white supremacy," but they were "MANUFACTURING the extremism it purports to expose" by… pic.twitter.com/WtyvBUuwrW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has argued that the group used upwards of $3 million in under the table donations to White supremacist groups to “stoke racial hatred” in the groups that they investigated.

This evening: @DAGToddBlanche and I are announcing an 11 count indictment against the Southen Poverty Law Center.



Charges include wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.



The SPLC allegedly engaged in a… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 21, 2026

“The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on social media. “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes.”

The organization is facing six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.