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Leftist SPLC Indicted on 11 Counts of Fraud

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 21, 2026 7:00 PM
Leftist SPLC Indicted on 11 Counts of Fraud
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Department of Justice has announced that the Southern Poverty Law Center, a massive leftist organization that targets conservative groups, has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 11 counts of various types of fraud.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has argued that the group used upwards of $3 million in under the table donations to White supremacist groups to “stoke racial hatred” in the groups that they investigated.

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Related:

ALABAMA CRIME DOJ FBI LAW & ORDER

“The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on social media. “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes.”

The organization is facing six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

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