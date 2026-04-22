File This Under 'Didn't Happen:' Ex-CIA Spook Alleges Trump Tried to Use the Nuclear Codes

These people are really off the rails. On the surface, this story sounds unbelievable, and when Newsweek tried to verify some of these outrageous claims, they found nothing. There’s a wild story from a former CIA agent claiming President Donald Trump tried to use the nuclear codes like Stilson in The Dead Zone. Larry Johnson made this allegation on April 20 (via Newsweek):

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The claim originates from comments made by former CIA officer Larry Johnson during an April 20 appearance on Judging Freedom, a podcast and YouTube talk show hosted by former Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano. Johnson alleged that an emergency session at the White House turned confrontational when General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly stood his ground against a presidential directive. According to Johnson, the exchange was "apparently quite a blowup," resulting in General Caine allegedly refusing to facilitate the use of "the so-called, nuclear codes." As evidence, the podcast featured footage of Caine walking on White House grounds with his head down. Later in the episode Napolitano shows footage of the general walking outside on the White House grounds with his head down. However, Newsweek has found no independent corroboration of this exchange. While high-level meetings did take place on April 18 to discuss the expiration of the Iran ceasefire, no credible news organization or government official has verified that nuclear launch authority was ever invoked.

This story is the new ‘Trump tried to hijack the Beast on January 6’ story, although the latter is more serious. Both are completely false.

Enough, guys. You tried to beat Trump, and you lost twice.

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