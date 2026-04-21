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Tipsheet

Bill Maher Would Like to Meet and Thank This Hollywood Icon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 21, 2026 6:05 AM
Bill Maher Would Like to Meet and Thank This Hollywood Icon
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher’s interview with Woody Harrelson couldn’t have come at a better time for those who celebrate 4/20. Both men are habitual marijuana users. Maher, the liberal unafraid to have conversations with anyone, admitted he’s never met Clint Eastwood. The HBO host admitted he’d like to thank him for being a linchpin in Hollywood history and entertainment. 

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Maher pointed out the obvious: Eastwood is disliked in Hollywood because he’s a Republican, which isn’t new. The Man With No Name has long challenged the entertainment industry's political expectations, but he’s now reached a point where he can’t be canceled. 

“They hate him in Hollywood because he’s sort of a Republican. It’s like, oh come on, really do you have to f*cking obsess about that?,” said Maher.

That’s when Woody chimed in, noting that he’s much outside the mainstream on these topics, but he still enjoys talking to everyone. Harrelson lives in Texas, so he talks to Republicans every day. He admits he doesn’t discuss politics; however, he doesn't want to talk about either Trump or Biden. The reason is simple: Harrelson is an anarchist.

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BILL MAHER HOLLYWOOD REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

“As you know, I’m an anarchist… I don’t believe in government—governments f*cked,” added Harrelson. 

Yeah, this is a fitting episode for this week. 

Also, Maher is friends with Kid Rock. If you have a problem with that, screw off.

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Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We May Have a Clue Who It Is Matt Vespa
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