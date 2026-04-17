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Tipsheet

There Was a Heavy Police Presence for a Reported Shooting Near a Top Government Official

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2026 2:00 AM
There Was a Heavy Police Presence for a Reported Shooting Near a Top Government Official
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Something happened at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., and it wasn’t a gathering of unruly youths that prompted the city to issue curfews on juveniles in multiple parts of the city. That story is crazy, but this involves a heavy police response in this part of the city, where there are rumors that a top government official might have been targeted.

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A little before midnight on Thursday, Nick Sortor posted about a shooting in the area, which was in the vicinity of a top government official, and that it might have been targeted, though we cannot confirm right now, and the alleged suspect is still at large. Sortor added that he saw undercover Capitol Police officers whisk this unidentified official to safety. Still, not so sure about an attack, but a shooting in DC is a day that ends in "y." It could have been done out of an abundance of caution, which is also not unusual in these circumstances. 

Heavily armed US Capitol Police officers are RACING to a reported shooting in the vicinity of a high-ranking US government official in Washington, DC’s Navy Yard

The black SUV seen in the video is an armored Chevrolet Suburban used by leaders of Congress and members of the President’s cabinet.

It is UNCLEAR if this was a targeted attack, but the alleged shooter is NOT in custody, and police are searching the area.

I personally witnessed that official be EXTRACTED via undercover Capitol Police officers, protected by uniformed officers carrying long rifles

I will not name the official without their express permission, as I don’t want to dox their home.

Other officers can be seen sweeping the area for evidence like shell casings.

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Related:

CRIME NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM WASHINGTON

We’ll keep you posted. 

Someone did jump the White House fence on Thursday:

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