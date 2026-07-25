Black-On-White Crime Remains Epidemic

The late Reverend Jesse Jackson in 1993 stated, "There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps... then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved."

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July is the time of year when violent crime rates are at their highest, including homicides, aggravated assaults, and robberies. Crime committed in America isn’t evenly distributed among racial groups, however, and pretending otherwise, as the fakestream media reflexively does, is dangerous. Facts are not racist; they are facts. One uncomfortable truth is about black-on-white violent crime, and the numbers are clear.

According to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data, in cases where the offender's race is known, approximately 15 percent to 18 percent of white homicide victims are killed by black perpetrators, nearly double the reverse situation. Based on FBI Crime Data Explorer statistics, approximately eight percent to nine percent of black homicide victims with known offenders are killed by white perpetrators.



Since the white population in the U.S. is approximately 4.5 to 5 times larger than the black population, depending on the specific demographic estimates and classifications used, black-on-white murders occur at nine to ten times the rate of white-on-black murders.

Meanwhile, only about 15 percent of black victims were killed by white perpetrators. More recent data, once compiled and published, will affirm this irrefutable phenomenon: The trends have changed little over decades, even as overall violent crime rises and falls. Such figures, showing a consistent pattern, are from decades of data-gathering, including the BJS’s National Crime Victimization Survey and the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) homicide data.

To be sure, most violent crime in America is intra-racial, meaning white-on-white, or black-on-black crime. Roughly 90 percent of white victims are killed by whites, and about 90 percent of black victims are killed by blacks. However, here’s the kicker: interracial crime – particularly black-on-white crime – garners almost no attention. Ignoring these patterns misleads policymakers, diverts resources, and leaves communities unprepared.

Black-on-white crimes are not merely homicides. BJS data show that black offenders commit 26 percent of robberies against white victims, while white offenders commit roughly 12 percent of robberies against black victims. Aggravated assaults and sexual assaults reveal similar disparities. These numbers aren’t about stereotypes – they’re about measurable patterns.

Patterns matter when you’re seeking to keep people safe. Pretending these realities don’t exist weakens safety. Community policing programs, criminal justice reform initiatives, and the allocation of taxpayer resources all risk missing the mark if policymakers act as if black propensity for violence and criminality doesn’t exist.

Urban neighborhoods, in particular, with high poverty, gang activity, and single-parent households, often experience elevated levels of both intra-racial and inter-racial violent crime. Ignoring such long-standing developments isn’t compassion; it is negligence.

High-crime neighborhoods often coincide with underperforming schools, poverty, unstable families, and limited access to economic opportunity. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 20 percent of black children live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty, compared to about five percent of white children.

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Conservatives appropriately contend that addressing poverty, family breakdown, and lack of opportunity is as crucial as law enforcement. Communities cannot arrest their way out of dysfunction. In neighborhoods where crime flourishes, along with effective policing, programs that offer mentoring, after-school opportunities, job training, and family support can notably reduce crime.

Too often, high-profile cases shape public perception. Urban murders, gang violence, and serial crimes dominate headlines. Framing all crime solely as poverty-driven leaves communities exposed. What’s needed is focused policing, neighborhood programs, and genuine investment in education and opportunity. Evidence shows that policing combined with community engagement reduces crime more effectively than either alone.

Leftists argue that discussing verified crime statistics stigmatizes black communities. Ignoring facts, however, does nothing to reduce crime and, indeed, jeopardizes public safety. Moreover, honest discussion isn’t about labeling an entire group, such as all blacks, everywhere; it’s about acknowledging verifiable trends, allocating resources, saving lives, and preserving property.

Policies that confront reality empower communities, rather than leaving them vulnerable. Meanwhile, those on the Left speak in platitudes about nebulous concepts that have no basis in day-to-day life. It’s as if they want the problems to linger forevermore and, actually, they do.

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Unquestionably, black-on-white crime is a measurable and significant portion of violent crime in America. black offenders commit a disproportionate share of homicides, robberies, and assaults against white victims. Embracing the truth is vital for crafting viable public policies, effective policing, and community interventions that lead to results.

Failing to address the root causes of crime leads to decades of festering wounds and stagnation. Worse, ignoring the data is nothing less than gambling with lives. Public safety doesn’t thrive on ideology or political correctness; it thrives on facts, focus, and action. Honest acknowledgment and targeted programs can reduce crime while protecting communities. Nothing less will do.

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