Here's Scott Jennings' Take on Trump's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Speech

Cam covered the speech last night, but you know the media will go off the rails in the coming days: President Trump spoke at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which was rescheduled after an assassination attempt on the president cut the original event short in April. Cole Allen tried to barge into the main dining hall with a shotgun, where Trump and his officials were the targets.

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I don’t care who you are this is hilarious.



President Trump sued the WSJ for the story Wolf Blitzer is celebrating here.



President Trump laughed it off and shook the award winners’ hands.



Perfect 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MwyPamX9NN — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 25, 2026

🚨 LMAO! White House Correspondents President Weijia Jiang: "You can skip the part where you give out President Trump's phone number, because half the reporters in this room already have it!"



Most accessible president in history, even the fake news has to admit! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/E9roNexZr4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2026

HILARIOUS: President Trump: “When I’m gone, you’re all going to be broke. Your business model is going to be finished… That’s why tonight, to show how much I care about the press and I want to save your ratings, I am pleased to announce my intention to—and this is somewhat of a… pic.twitter.com/mJBTvSybGT — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) July 25, 2026

President Trump lands a brutal shot on CNN’s Jake Tapper for taking a FULL year to “discover” President Biden’s cognitive decline after his disastrous debate performance.



TRUMP: “Some people say that Jake Tapper is a great investigative reporter in D.C.”



“And that’s why after… pic.twitter.com/DUPhC5rCBz — Overton (@overton_news) July 25, 2026

TRUMP: "I thought Kaitlan Collins had really made it big with a new major sponsorship but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can it was Dylan Mulvaney." OMG LMAO 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FgF3bGQvvu — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 25, 2026

"The Democrats are running a candidate named James Talafreako. Who hates guns, hates oil, hates sex, hates women, and says he is a Christian who hates Christianity. Other than that, I think his platform is quite good."



President Trump did not hold back on James Talarico! 😂 pic.twitter.com/svvK5E3J1l — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 25, 2026

Last night’s dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria in DC. Thankfully, no one attempted political violence, though the president did take a katana to the fake news press, most of whom hated being there. It’s no surprise: it’s a room where everyone dislikes each other. It was still incredible: The Wall Street Journal winning an award for publishing that story about Trump sending Jeffrey Epstein a birthday card, an apocryphal story at best—Trump shook the hands of the reporters from the publication who won the award. Still, the Associated Press was not pleased with the remarks:

President Donald Trump returned to the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Friday night, delivering a rambling, hour-long speech that praised some journalists, took potshots at others, made jokes about public figures’ weight and intellect, and quipped about a third presidential term. […] Trump’s return to the correspondents’ dinner — and his promise to come back next year as well — represented a notable moment in his relationship with the news media, which he has attacked, sued and taken administrative action against since he began his second term early last year. Among the audience members were reporters he had denounced and barred from events. Trump’s sometimes off-color speech, which lasted just over an hour, was full of vague potshots directed at individuals he doesn’t like — from Jane Fonda to Bruce Springsteen to “Barack Hussein Obama.” The audience, reacting at first with some friendly laughs, slowly quieted to scattered titters as the insults piled up. Among other targets of Trump’s humor: Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; California Gov. Gavin Newsom; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; and Trump’s own speechwriters, whose jokes he sometimes criticized even as he delivered them. Some of the comments flirted with racism.

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Oh, it wouldn’t be a Trump story from the establishment press if shoddy allegations of racism weren’t lobbed. Insults? These people insult Trump and his supporters daily, though the joke about Kaitlin Collins, Dylan Mulvaney, and Bud Light was a bit harsh, but it’s what it is. Of course, CNN’s PR shop issued a statement.

Scott Jennings offered a calm and straightforward opinion, noting that the speech's start was good with the denunciation of political violence and the joke about RFK killing the cow that provided dinner meat. However, the ending included some jokes that didn’t land and wouldn’t be well-received, coming off as a bit “onery”:

.@ScottJenningsKY on President Trump's #WHCD remarks....



"He started the speech with something that I thought was good and necessary. We do not yield to political violence. I thought that was probably the best line of the speech, given the nature of the event tonight. And he… pic.twitter.com/9WB8IhdtAI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 25, 2026

He started the speech with something that I thought was good and necessary. We do not yield to political violence. I thought that was probably the best line of the speech, given the nature of the event tonight. And he ended the speech by saying, I have great respect for your profession. Now, the middle of it is going to be controversial because some of the jokes landed. and some of the jokes didn't. I thought the best joke was the RFK joke. You know, I hope you enjoyed the beef. He ran over the cow. That -- I think that was -- was probably the best joke of some of the jokes veered off into very, sort of ornery insults, and that's not going to land for many audiences. But I did like the part about not yielding to political violence, and I did like the fact that he did show respect to the press and their role in our American politics.

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Yet, an iconic image was Trump wearing a Trump 2028 hat, with the WHCA logo in the back, and its current president, CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, visibly uncomfortable with the bravado. The ‘oh s**t’ look is visible, which made this photo absolute cinema.

This image ...



They're all so uncomfortable ... LOL#WHCA pic.twitter.com/92gHxq7dF8 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) July 25, 2026