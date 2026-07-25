FBI Captures Its Fourth Most Wanted in Five Weeks

A fugitive on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters List has been returned to the Southern District of Florida to face federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

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Elaine Escoe, 41, was charged by indictment in 2025 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and multiple substantive counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

After a federal arrest warrant was issued in May 2025, Escoe failed to appear for her court appearance and fled to Jamaica. Jamaican authorities captured Escoe after receiving a tip.

“This Most Wanted Fraudster allegedly obtained tens of millions in COVID-19 relief, stealing critical resources from legitimate businesses during a national crisis,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “She fled the country believing she could escape justice but ultimately could not. Those who exploit taxpayer-funded programs will be held accountable by this Department of Justice, no matter how long it takes or where they attempt to hide.”

She was returned to South Florida today through the coordinated efforts of the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service Regional Security Office at the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF), and the JCF Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team.

“Elaine Angene Escoe’s arrest and return to the United States demonstrates that no one is beyond the reach of American justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. “This Most Wanted Fraudster faces charges stemming from a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud taxpayer-funded COVID-19 relief programs. The Fraud Division will continue to vigorously prosecute those who steal from the American people.”

According to court records, Escoe and her co-conspirators submitted or caused the submission of fraudulent applications seeking more than $32 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds. The applications falsely represented the existence, payroll, revenue, and operations of purported businesses to qualify for and maximize federal relief funding.

“The historic success of the ‘Most Wanted Fraudster’ list continues as the FBI and our partners just captured our fourth Most Wanted Fraudster in 5 weeks, and yet another high value target returned to the U.S. by this FBI,” said Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel. “Elaine Angene Escoe, on the run since May of 2025, was captured in Jamaica while living under a fake identity of ‘Harley Newman’ – and returned to the United States today to face justice. She is charged for her alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering – connected with a scheme to fraudulently obtain over $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Escoe brings the number of high value targets returned by the FBI to over 30 just since June.

To support the fraudulent applications, the conspirators created fake tax documents, fabricated bank records, and other false financial records that lenders and program administrators relied upon in approving loans and grants.

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“Led by President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud – the FBI and our partners continue to see an unprecedented level of success taking down the worst of the worst alleged fraudsters. In just weeks, we have captured four subjects on three different continents charged with a combined nearly $1.8 billion in fraud, collectively on the run for over 3,500 days, each hiding overseas – now returned and all in custody in 1.5 months. Under this administration, fraud is no longer tolerated – and those who steal from American taxpayers have nowhere to hide.”

Some applications were submitted on behalf of businesses controlled by the conspirators, while others were submitted for third parties in exchange for substantial kickbacks—sometimes as much as 50 percent of the loan proceeds. The fraud proceeds were subsequently laundered among the conspirators.

“Elaine Escoe allegedly helped orchestrate a sprawling scheme that fraudulently obtained more than $32 million from programs created to keep American businesses and workers afloat during the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “After being charged, she failed to appear in court and fled to Jamaica. Defendants cannot escape accountability simply by leaving the country. Thanks to the determined work of our federal, state, and international partners, she is back in South Florida and will now face the charges against her. This coordinated effort demonstrates that we will pursue fugitives wherever they go and bring them back to face justice.”

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Escoe is the last remaining defendant charged in the scheme. Following a December 2025 trial, Alfred Davis, Cher Davis, and Latoya Clark were convicted by a federal jury. James McGhow and Gino Jourdan previously pleaded guilty. Alfred Davis was sentenced to 235 months’ imprisonment, Cher Davis to 87 months, Clark to 70 months, Jourdan to 46 months, and McGhow to 42 months.

FBI Miami’s West Palm Beach Resident Agency is investigating the case, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office.

On June 4, the FBI announced the creation of the Most Wanted Fraudsters List. The list included Herb Kimble, a fugitive in a $1.2 billion telemedicine and durable medical equipment scheme, who, on June 8—just four days later—was apprehended in the Philippines and was soon after charged as part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. On June 8, Escoe was added to the Most Wanted Fraudsters List, and she was apprehended less than two months later.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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