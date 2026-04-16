UK Residents Just Got a Punch to the Gut Regarding This Economic Survey

The United Kingdom is part of the G8. Like us, they’re among the trillion-dollar economy club, one of about 20 countries with such high GDP, which is why they’re included in the larger G20. You all know this—they’re not “poor” per se, but the latest economic report is a gut punch to residents of our ally across the pond. Many UK residents believed they were wealthier than most Americans, according to a state-by-state analysis. Or British cousins thought they would be ranked 7th, richer than the residents of 43 other states. They’re dead last, and it only got worse from there:

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🇬🇧 We asked Brits where the UK ranks vs US states in income per person.



Average answer: 7th. Wealthier than 43 states.



The reality: 51st. Dead last. Below Mississippi. Below Arkansas. Below every single US state. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ejitAfQ3Q1 — Institute of Economic Affairs (@iealondon) April 15, 2026

🇨🇭 Most Brits think they are as wealthy or wealthier than the average American, Swiss, Singaporean and German.



They are wrong on every single one. The UK is poorer than all of them — and most people had no idea. pic.twitter.com/rHRFMd5ll3 — Institute of Economic Affairs (@iealondon) April 15, 2026

📉 67% of Brits say the country is heading in the wrong direction. Just 21% say right direction.



The national mood is one of decline. People feel it every day — in their bills, their wages, their prospects. pic.twitter.com/wd7F73o5IC — Institute of Economic Affairs (@iealondon) April 15, 2026

The reactions have been hilarious:

POV: you’re a Brit entering someone’s home in Mississippi https://t.co/rv4GWz5OGs pic.twitter.com/DXriewvcGc — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 16, 2026

Britain hasn’t been this shocked since the Boston Tea Party.

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