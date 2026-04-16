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Tipsheet

UK Residents Just Got a Punch to the Gut Regarding This Economic Survey

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2026 6:55 AM
UK Residents Just Got a Punch to the Gut Regarding This Economic Survey
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE

The United Kingdom is part of the G8. Like us, they’re among the trillion-dollar economy club, one of about 20 countries with such high GDP, which is why they’re included in the larger G20. You all know this—they’re not “poor” per se, but the latest economic report is a gut punch to residents of our ally across the pond. Many UK residents believed they were wealthier than most Americans, according to a state-by-state analysis. Or British cousins thought they would be ranked 7th, richer than the residents of 43 other states. They’re dead last, and it only got worse from there:

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The reactions have been hilarious:

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ECONOMY MISSISSIPPI UNITED KINGDOM USA

Britain hasn’t been this shocked since the Boston Tea Party. 

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