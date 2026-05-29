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James Talarico Once Gave an Interesting Invocation Before a Texas Legislative Session

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 29, 2026 12:00 PM
James Talarico Once Gave an Interesting Invocation Before a Texas Legislative Session
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Now that the ballot for the Texas Senate race has been finalized, and Republican Ken Paxton will be facing off against Democrat James Talarico, we're learning even more about Talarico's troubling, radical past statements. Not only does Talarico think God is non-binary, that the Bible condones abortion, and that veganism is the way to save the planet, it turns out Talarico was praised for quoting a Communist-adjacent saying in an invocation before a 2021 legislative session.

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The post popped up under the subreddit r/GayChristians and here's what it says (emphasis added):

Holy Mystery: you have so many names. The Torah calls you Creator; the Quran calls you Peace, the Gita calls you Destroyer, the Dharma calls you Truth, and the First Epistle of John calls you perhaps the most beautiful name of all: Love.

You are the strange love uniting all things. The love that drew elements together after that Big Bang, the love that drew life itself from those primordial oceans, the love that drew us all to this exact moment.

The love we were born of, the love we exist in, and the love we will one day return to.

In my faith, you expressed yourself through a barefoot rabbi who embodied your perfect love.  crucified carpenter who gave only two commandments: love God and love neighbor. Because there is no love of God without love of neighbor.

Help us love not just in word, but in action. Help us honor not just the name of Jesus but the way of Jesus.

Help us ... free the oppressed, feed the hungry, house the homeless, heal the sick, release the prisoner, welcome the stranger, forgive the enemy and, above all, protect your creation.

The word of God is love. Let us not be hearers of your word, but doers of your word — in our families, in our communities, and in this chamber. Not just with prayers but with policies.Not just personal love, but political love. 

Because democracy is not just a constitution, democracy is a covenant.

Holy Mystery, open our minds, open our hearts, open our hands so that we may build a new world in the shell of the old. A world that is more just, more free, more whole, and more in love with you.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS BIBLE COMMUNISM TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Weird how that's not considered 'Christian nationalism,' the Left's favorite boogeyman.

The phrase 'build a new world in the shell of the old' is a term with communist ties.

"That phrase has a specific origin. It comes from the IWW (Industrial Workers of the World) Preamble, written in 1905. It's syndicalist labor movement language. Not explicitly Communist - but they wanted to abolish capitalism and the state all the same," writes DataRepublican.

That'll go over well in Texas.

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Here's some of what this lengthy reply says:

You see, Talarico does believe that Jesus gave more than two commands. He just only talks about the commands that fit with leftist politics.

Consider some of Jesus’s other teachings. Here, from Mark 7:

“For it is from within, out of a person’s heart, that evil thoughts come—sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, arrogance and folly.”

Mark 7:21-22 NIV

You will never hear Talarico talk about sexual immorality. (That would be unloving.) Or condemn lewdness like drag queen story hours for kids (unloving!).

And indeed, you will hear Talarico teach ENVY in every political speech.

Well said.

As we learn more about Talarico, he'll continue to accuse Republicans of taking his remarks out of context, or telling the media he misspoke. But we all have heard what Talarico believes. He's told us, repeatedly.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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