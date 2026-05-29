Two of Media's Biggest Propagandists Are Worried CBS and CNN Might Actually Commit Acts of Journalism

There is no more self-assured and yet out-of-touch class than journalists. It's long been established that legacy media is little more than the public relations arm of the DNC. But they don't see themselves that way. They see themselves as arbiters of truth and justice.

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They're so used to being propagandists for the Left that they are appalled and worried when any outlet shows even a modicum of objectivity and balance. Treating Republicans fairly and asking Democrats the occasional tough question is now, to them, unacceptable journalistic bias.

That's what Katie Couric and Jim Acosta are saying about CNN and CBS, both of which are taking a different editorial bents these days.

Long-time propagandists Katie Couric and Jim Acosta say they are very concerned that CNN and CBS News are about to become propaganda outlets.



Hysterical stuff. pic.twitter.com/DdTtv90x53 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2026

"I'm very worried about what's taking place right now," Acosta said. "It looks it's a fait accompli that Paramount is going to be able to gobble up Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of CNN, and that you're going to have what is essentially the makings of a propaganda giant in this country. And Katie, what concerns me so much about this is that you and I have been in this business long enough to know we haven't had that before in this country."

Is he joking? The overwhelming majority of so-called journalists at every major outlet have been Democrats.

What we've not had for a while is an outlet that doesn't treat Republicans like the second coming of the Third Reich, which is why Acosta is so up in arms about this.

"And folks might say, 'Oh it's a bit hyperbolic to say it's going to be propaganda' and so on," Acosta continued. "You are taking two news organizations — CBS and CNN — that had been basically operating as, you know, regular tried and true news divisions, and in fact trying to turn them into propaganda arms of the Trump administration."

So, according to these Dem operatives, no longer being a propaganda outlet for the Dem Party is now tantamount to actually becoming a "propaganda outlet". — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) May 28, 2026

That's exactly what they're saying.

They're terrified that CBS and thus CNN might become... only moderately left-leaning... the shock... the horror. — Like'emCrawdads (@ThisBeLikeThat) May 29, 2026

It's telling they find this so concerning.

Fair and balanced news media? The horror!

Here's what counts for 'tried and true' journalism to Couric and Acosta.

Katie Couric to Gavin Newsom:



"Do you have a Zoolander problem? Are you just ridiculously good looking as Vogue said? No seriously, what do you do about that?"



Incredible stuff here from the authority on journalisming. https://t.co/9UJbpe1A4z pic.twitter.com/mY8OP1tOFY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 29, 2026

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Incredible. Such hard-hitting journalism. It's not like there's anything else to ask Newsom about, after all.

There may never be a group of people with less self-awareness than modern left wing “journalists” https://t.co/TxlgFzyQIq — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 28, 2026

There is no group with less self-awareness.

Truly frightening.

It’s beautiful and fitting that both their careers have been reduced to this. https://t.co/MjejZ6wQJR — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) May 28, 2026

Yes, it is.

Acosta couldn't cut it at CNN, where he was even too much for them. And Couric hasn't been a thing for years.

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