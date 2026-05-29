This Federal Judge Just Blocked Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'

A federal judge in Virginia placed a temporary halt on President Donald Trump’s Anti-Weaponization fund which was established to compensate those who were targeted by the federal government for political or personal reasons.

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Former D.C. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Floyd, along with other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the administration over the fund. After serving 11 years in his position, former Attorney General Pam Bondi fired him in 2025. It is believed his firing resulted from his involvement in the prosecution of individuals who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

As one of the plaintiffs, Floyd argues that the $1.776 billion fund is a politically discriminatory “slush fund” that is only meant for right-leaning individuals who were targeted under Democratic administrations.

🚨 NOW: A federal activist judge has just STRUCK DOWN President Trump's $1.8B anti-weaponization fund for now



The judge ordered the DOJ NOT take ANY action to even set up or operate the fund.



Unbelievable.



The judicial coup must end! pic.twitter.com/dXbTzSxsSc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2026

U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia Leonie M. Brinkema issued an order barring the White House from “taking any further action pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which “includes the transferring of money to the Fund; the consideration of any claims submitted to the Fund; and the disbursing of any funds from the Fund.”

The judge’s ruling will stop the fund until the court battle is settled.

The Anti-Weaponization Fund came about as the result of a settlement in which President Trump agreed to drop his $11 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leaks of his tax returns.

In exchange, the Justice Department agreed to establish the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which is aimed at compensating victims of government weaponization and lawfare attacks. The money comes from the federal Judgment Fund, which the administration can use without congressional approval.

Those who feel they were targeted by the federal government for political purposes can apply for compensation and/or formal apologies. The settlement establishes a five-member commission appointed by the attorney general to review applications and determine who is eligible to receive funds. “As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche explained.

Supporters have lauded the fund as a way to correct abuses. “The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Blanche said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted the idea, calling it “an insane level of corruption” and “a $1.7 BILLION slush fund for Trump’s hand-picked stooges to hand money to January 6th insurrectionists and his political allies.”

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