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Tipsheet

The White House Just Unveiled Aliens.gov and It’s Not About Extraterrestrials

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 29, 2026 1:00 PM
The White House Just Unveiled Aliens.gov and It’s Not About Extraterrestrials
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The White House has officially launched Aliens.gov, a website that appears at first glance to confirm that aliens really do exist, and that politicians have known about their existence for over 60 years.

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These “aliens,” of course, are illegal aliens, as the White House’s new website features a live heat map showing where arrests tied to the Trump administration’s deportation campaign have taken place and how many individuals have been detained. The map also provides city-specific data for major U.S. cities, including total arrests, alleged crimes, countries of origin, and whether those arrested were identified as having gang affiliations.

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BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

"For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret," the site reads. "Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception — they do not belong here."

"Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening," the website continued. "Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion. Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth."

"President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation," it concluded. "The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now."

Earlier in 2026, the White House registered the domain name “Aliens.gov,” sparking widespread speculation that the Trump administration was preparing to release information on extraterrestrial life. While that ultimately did not happen, the launch comes just weeks after the federal government declassified a series of UFO-related files, further fueling theories about the existence of genuine aliens.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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