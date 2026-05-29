The White House Just Unveiled Aliens.gov and It’s Not About Extraterrestrials

The White House has officially launched Aliens.gov, a website that appears at first glance to confirm that aliens really do exist, and that politicians have known about their existence for over 60 years.

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These “aliens,” of course, are illegal aliens, as the White House’s new website features a live heat map showing where arrests tied to the Trump administration’s deportation campaign have taken place and how many individuals have been detained. The map also provides city-specific data for major U.S. cities, including total arrests, alleged crimes, countries of origin, and whether those arrested were identified as having gang affiliations.

NEW: The White House has launched an Aliens website confirming the existence of 'aliens' walking among us in the United States.



"THEY WALK AMONG US."



"For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret."



"Aliens have been walking among us, living in our… pic.twitter.com/eNhqRwTUN6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2026

🚨 NOW: The Trump White House just DROPPED an ALIEN ARRESTS TRACKER



Over 3.1 MILLION have already been encountered, and an interactive map has been launched with data on where they've been caught, and which crimes they committed



Cue the meltdowns! 🔥



"For 60 years, the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/w3U4qi0msR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

"For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret," the site reads. "Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception — they do not belong here."

"Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening," the website continued. "Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion. Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth."

"President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation," it concluded. "The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now."

Earlier in 2026, the White House registered the domain name “Aliens.gov,” sparking widespread speculation that the Trump administration was preparing to release information on extraterrestrial life. While that ultimately did not happen, the launch comes just weeks after the federal government declassified a series of UFO-related files, further fueling theories about the existence of genuine aliens.

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Apollo 17 crew reported seeing unidentified bright sparks that lit up space like 'Fourth of July': UFO files https://t.co/dlsnpe77an pic.twitter.com/Syp7rMEraC — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2026

👀 👽 UFO files reportedly show a star-shaped object moving across the sky in sharp zigzag patterns. https://t.co/oRu1GWcoY4 pic.twitter.com/SqKGNclCo2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2026

The UFO Files contain footage of a star-shaped object erratically moving side to side in ways that don't look like a human-made aircraft. pic.twitter.com/bAZ3TibOwU — Pubity (@pubity) May 8, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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