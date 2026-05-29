Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass For LA Mayor

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt said that both LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom belong in jail together as he reacted to Newsom’s late endorsement of the mayoral candidate just days before the primary election is set to take place.

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He blasted the pair for their negligent leadership, accusing them of laundering money, failing to enact effective fire prevention policies, mishandling recovery efforts, and overseeing an increase in homelessness across the state despite promising Californians the opposite.

🚨 JUST IN: Spencer Pratt SCORCHES Gavin Newsom for endorsing Karen Bass for re-election



"They both should be in JAIL together." 🔥



"They're alleged criminal partners! Not only did they work together in their negligence in burning down 7,000 houses and 12 people alive, but… pic.twitter.com/8KFPuaXYoS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

"It's not shocking because their alleged criminal partners, not only did they work together in their negligence and burning down 7,000 houses and 12 people alive, but they're both complicit in laundering, what, 24 billion dollars to actually increase homelessness," Pratt said. "Newsom and Karen Bass make up stats. Those are not real numbers. Anybody with eyeballs in the state of California or Los Angeles knows that there has not been a reduction in one homeless person. Actually, there's been an increase of naked drug addict zombies in front of every kid's playground, every kid's school, every coffee shop."

"They both should be in jail together," he added.

This comes after Newsom just yesterday made a severely late endorsement of Mayor Bass, just five days before the mayoral primary is scheduled to take place.

“The work Karen Bass is doing in Los Angeles is making our entire state stronger, with an 18 percent decline in homelessness while it grew nationally, historic drops in violent crime, boosting film production in L.A., and protecting our communities against ICE. She has my full support for reelection,” Newsom said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

The endorsement is not a surprise, although Newsom has yet to make an endorsement in the state’s gubernatorial race, whose primary is also just days away.

In both races, Republicans have mounted aggressive and effective campaigns against the Democrats’ iron grip on the state, led by Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles and Steve Hilton in the governors race. Both candidates are expected to advance through their primaries, setting the stage for a real battle this November, where Californians may have a chance to turn the tide in their state, or at least show Golden State progressives they are done with one-party rule.

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California Governor primary advancer odds:



🟥 Steve Hilton: 84%

🟦 Xavier Becerra: 81%

🟦 Tom Steyer: 35%

All others under 5% pic.twitter.com/B55a8FQ6mU — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) May 27, 2026

Spencer Pratt is OFFICIALLY LEADING Karen Bass in the brand new Emerson Poll! 🔥



🔴 Spencer Pratt: 35%

🔵 Karen Bass: 33%

Undecided: 16%

Emerson College (A) • May 27-28 • 350 LV • ±5.2 MOE



The Reality TV star is actually CLOSING IN on the Mayor’s seat 😱

Who’s ready for the… pic.twitter.com/9LJDpLgTEe — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) May 28, 2026

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