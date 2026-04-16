Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Fiasco Just Got Worse

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should hire some good attorneys. He’s going to need them. The disgraced California congressman, whose career collapsed in less than 72 hours, is facing another investigation for rape—this time conducted by the Department of Justice. It comes after another woman came forward this week, alleging Mr. Swalwell raped her in 2018 (via NOTUS):

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The Department of Justice is investigating allegations of sexual assault against former Rep. Eric Swalwell, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Swalwell has been accused by at least five women of sexual assault and harassment and is already under investigation in both Los Angeles and New York those respective district attorneys.

Four women have come forward accusing Mr. Swalwell of highly inappropriate behavior. The first woman to allege rape by Swalwell was a former staffer who claims she was assaulted in 2019 while working for him. She also alleges he assaulted her again at a 2024 charity event in New York City, which led to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office becoming involved.

Wow - Swalwell accuser claims he drugged and violently r*ped her.



This is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/BQhd7c2lbC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2026

Not long after the second woman came forward on Tuesday, Swalwell officially resigned, effective immediately. He had previously dropped out of the California gubernatorial race on Sunday following these allegations. His resignation announcement was made on Monday, though he didn’t specify when.

Swalwell tried to pivot, claiming this was some conspiracy, that the accusers were anonymous, and that this was done on the eve of an election. Well, he obviously knows some of the accusers, one of them accused him of rape, and the primary isn't until June 2.

Swalwell has always been someone who never had the bandwidth to last in this game.

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