Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Fiasco Just Got Worse

Wait, Did This Former Trump Official Just Reveal the Voting Rights Act Decision?
Wait, Did This Former Trump Official Just Reveal the Voting Rights Act Decision?
VIP
Republicans and Democrats Can't Agree on How to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
Republicans and Democrats Can't Agree on How to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
Treasury Department Sanctions Mexican Anti-Government Activist Over Alleged Ties to Cartel
Treasury Department Sanctions Mexican Anti-Government Activist Over Alleged Ties to Cartel
Trump Announces Historic Middle East Breakthrough
Trump Announces Historic Middle East Breakthrough
Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped a Hammer Over 'Whistleblower' Who Sparked Trump Impeachment
Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped a Hammer Over 'Whistleblower' Who Sparked Trump Impeachment
These Ten House Republicans Just Voted With Democrats to Keep Haitian Migrants in America
These Ten House Republicans Just Voted With Democrats to Keep Haitian Migrants in...
Buddy Carter’s Ethics and Conflict of Interest Issues Come to Light in U.S. Senate Race
Buddy Carter’s Ethics and Conflict of Interest Issues Come to Light in U.S....
Sports Journalists Are Melting Down Over 'Controversial' Statue at Texas Rangers Stadium
Sports Journalists Are Melting Down Over 'Controversial' Statue at Texas Rangers Stadium
Speaker Mike Johnson Sets Fundraising Record With $34 Million Haul in the First Quarter of 2026
Speaker Mike Johnson Sets Fundraising Record With $34 Million Haul in the First...
VIP
Let Me Help Elizabeth Banks Wrap Her Head Around Why Women Like Me Voted for Trump
Let Me Help Elizabeth Banks Wrap Her Head Around Why Women Like Me...
Justice Clarence Thomas Reminds Americans Why Progressivism Is Incompatible With Our Founding Values
Justice Clarence Thomas Reminds Americans Why Progressivism Is Incompatible With Our Found...
The US Oil and Gas Association Just Leveled Kamala Harris
The US Oil and Gas Association Just Leveled Kamala Harris
Ben Shapiro's Case For High IQ Conservatism
Ben Shapiro's Case For High IQ Conservatism
Here’s Why Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Should Meet With China Next Month
Here’s Why Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Should Meet With China Next Month
Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Fiasco Just Got Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2026 3:30 PM
Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Fiasco Just Got Worse
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should hire some good attorneys. He’s going to need them. The disgraced California congressman, whose career collapsed in less than 72 hours, is facing another investigation for rape—this time conducted by the Department of Justice. It comes after another woman came forward this week, alleging Mr. Swalwell raped her in 2018 (via NOTUS):

Advertisement

The Department of Justice is investigating allegations of sexual assault against former Rep. Eric Swalwell, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Swalwell has been accused by at least five women of sexual assault and harassment and is already under investigation in both Los Angeles and New York those respective district attorneys.

Four women have come forward accusing Mr. Swalwell of highly inappropriate behavior. The first woman to allege rape by Swalwell was a former staffer who claims she was assaulted in 2019 while working for him. She also alleges he assaulted her again at a 2024 charity event in New York City, which led to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office becoming involved. 

Not long after the second woman came forward on Tuesday, Swalwell officially resigned, effective immediately. He had previously dropped out of the California gubernatorial race on Sunday following these allegations. His resignation announcement was made on Monday, though he didn’t specify when. 

Recommended

Wait, Did This Former Trump Official Just Reveal the Voting Rights Act Decision? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DOJ ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Swalwell tried to pivot, claiming this was some conspiracy, that the accusers were anonymous, and that this was done on the eve of an election. Well, he obviously knows some of the accusers, one of them accused him of rape, and the primary isn't until June 2.  

Swalwell has always been someone who never had the bandwidth to last in this game. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Did This Former Trump Official Just Reveal the Voting Rights Act Decision? Matt Vespa
Iran – A Longer View Victor Davis Hanson
Sports Journalists Are Melting Down Over 'Controversial' Statue at Texas Rangers Stadium Amy Curtis
Trump Announces Historic Middle East Breakthrough Jeff Charles
Let Me Help Elizabeth Banks Wrap Her Head Around Why Women Like Me Voted for Trump Amy Curtis
John Cornyn Will Be a Texas Thom Tillis and That’s Awful Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, Did This Former Trump Official Just Reveal the Voting Rights Act Decision? Matt Vespa
Advertisement