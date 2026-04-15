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Tipsheet

Here's Joe Biden Awkward Moment With a Black Man at Syracuse University

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 15, 2026 6:45 AM
Here's Joe Biden Awkward Moment With a Black Man at Syracuse University
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Why is it that this man can't seem to be normal? Joe Biden stepped out of his darkened lair to attend the unveiling of his portrait at Syracuse University, where he earned his law degree. Like his career in public life, he was an unremarkable student, failing a class for plagiarism and graduating near the bottom of his class. 

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Biden saw a black man and decided to claim he looked like Barack Obama. I, personally, don’t see the resemblance. He might as well have said ‘Corn Pop’ is here, since apparently, all black people look the same to Joe. 

Look at this black, doesn’t he look like Obama?’ is peak Joe Biden. It’s still not as good as his remarks about Indians working at 7-Elevens (via Fox News):

Former President Joe Biden raised eyebrows Tuesday at Syracuse University after making an awkward onstage remark comparing a Black member of the school’s Board of Trustees to former President Barack Obama.

Biden returned to his alma mater Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of his portrait, which will be permanently displayed in the law school's Law Library Reading Room.

Video shows Biden speaking at the podium, addressing the law school's leadership by name before making the awkward joke.

"I always want to turn around to one guy and say.. 'Barack what are you doing?" Biden said as the audience laughed.

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Related:

ACADEMIA BARACK OBAMA FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN VIDEO

At least, he didn’t sniff hair, grab anyone, or touch people like we’ve seen him do many times. Please put Grandpa to bed. 

Thank you. 

Also, it wouldn’t shock me if Joe thought this black man was Barack Obama. 

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