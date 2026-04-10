Eric Swalwell Could Be on the Verge of Being Engulfed in a Sexual Harassment Fiasco

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who is also running for governor of California, was trying to present himself as a victim of political persecution. The FBI is collecting documents related to his interactions with a woman known as Fang Fang, who was suspected of being a Chinese spy, and may be preparing them for public release. Swalwell acknowledged that the timing seems suspicious, suggesting he is playing the victim.

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NEW: Eric Swalwell will soon face s*xual harassment accusations from his former staffers, according to lawyer and activist @CheyenneHuntCA.



Hunt says she is working with multiple women to expose his "pattern of manipulation."



One woman says Swalwell makes all his interns,… pic.twitter.com/5tSenj8iZt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2026

His dealings with this woman are widely known and have become the subject of many jokes, though he cut all ties once the FBI informed him about the matter a long time ago. Now, there’s a new threat to Swalwell: sexual harassment allegations. The ghost of MeToo has reared its ugly head and could drag the California Democrat into a circus. The Daily Caller has more:

Leading Democrat California Governor Eric Swalwell is facing sexual assault accusations



“Eric Swalwell is facing accusations of inappropriate behavior with female staffers — allegations of inappropriate behavior have come from multiple left-leaning influencers and other social… pic.twitter.com/GHTQnM6VjB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 9, 2026





A Democratic activist says she is working with multiple women preparing to come forward with sexual harassment allegations against California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. Cheyenne Hunt — a lawyer, one-time congressional candidate and executive director of Gen-Z for Change — revealed that she has been working with an unspecified number of women set to accuse Swalwell in multiple X posts early Monday morning. Swalwell is currently a leading candidate in the crowded race to succeed Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […] The Gen Z activist also claimed that Swalwell was targeting “employees, interns, and fans” and acted “as a mentor just to exploit that power.” “Other women needed to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward. After I spoke about my friend’s experience, many brave women came forward and shared their stories with me,” Hunt added in her X thread. The lawyer noted that the women prepared to accuse Swalwell, who is married with three children, have “secured pro bono legal representation” and are “in the process of sharing information with reporters and ensuring that they are physically and legally safe.”

Ms. Hunt added that Swalwell allegedly has a history of being quite predatory toward women. We’re waiting to see if more details drop, but Mr. Swalwell has denied the allegations. Given his party, that means little. Believe all women have come to eat one of their own. Also, this isn’t a MAGA conspiracy—most of this noise is coming from the Left (via Politico):

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s campaign for governor denied on Tuesday that he had ever behaved inappropriately with female staffers, countering a number of left-leaning influencers and other social media accounts that have alleged without evidence that he has a record of improper behavior. The decision by the California Democrat’s campaign to confront the claims is an unusually forceful move to rebut vague allegations that have not been vetted and published in the media or leveled by anyone claiming firsthand knowledge of the purported behavior. “This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” said Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign, in a statement to POLITICO. The denial comes as claims of wrongdoing have crescendoed on social media, primarily from a number of left-leaning online influencers. In public posts, these influencers say they have heard accounts from people who allege Swalwell engaged in inappropriate behavior as a member of Congress toward staff and other women. POLITICO hasn’t independently confirmed allegations of wrongdoing against Swalwell.

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And with blood in the water, the other Democratic candidates in the gubernatorial field are starting to attack (via NY Post):

I’m very disappointed in Eric Swalwell. As more and more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations, Swalwell skipped town to avoid facing tough questions about these allegations. — Antonio Villaraigosa (@AVillaraigosa) April 9, 2026

Competitors for California’s governorship are ramping up their attacks on leading Democratic candidate Eric Swalwell after claims this week that the congressman had inappropriate conduct with younger women in his office and working on his campaigns. Lower-polling candidates are hoping to use the allegations to gain traction. One of them, former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, reportedly sought out a media outlet to elaborate on his new attacks against Swalwell. On social media last night, Villaraigosa, a Democrat, accused Swalwell of ducking an event by the CalAsian Chamber of Commerce to avoid answering questions about the allegations. “If you want to be Governor, you can’t hide when the questions get tough,” the former mayor said. “He skipped today’s forum to avoid questions from reporters for the same reason he skipped 68% of his votes in Congress since announcing his run for Governor.” […] More competitive candidates are also making references. Former congresswoman Katie Porter is one of the three top Democrats in the race but has largely flown under the radar as the other two, Swalwell and billionaire Tom Steyer, have lobbed attacks against each other. Porter told CNN she was concerned about the claims against Swalwell. “With regard to Congressman Swalwell, I have seen allegations coming from women staffers. They are very, very troubling allegations,” she said. “It is those women’s stories to tell when they are ready, and I hope that they feel safe and supported if they choose to do so.” […] Even candidates from the other party have weighed in. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco called on Swalwell to drop out of the race. “When you elect people without integrity, without power, and you put them in positions of power, this is what happens,” Bianco said. “Swalwell was only popular because of his hatred of Donald Trump.”

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We’ll keep you updated. Nothing is concrete, but this isn’t some MAGA thing.