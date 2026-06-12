Will We Ever Find Nancy Guthrie?

Remember Nancy Guthrie? She was abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1 and hasn't been seen since. All leads have gone cold, as you can tell, since this is the first update in quite some time. She is the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, who, along with her siblings, pleaded for her mother’s safe return, reportedly willing to pay the ransom offered to TMZ. Since then, the investigation has been hampered by turf battles between federal law enforcement and the local sheriff’s office.

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Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing for 100 days after authorities say she was abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Investigators say the case remains active, but no significant new leads have been publicly announced.



Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has come under… pic.twitter.com/Z8KgpJe7jf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The Pima County AZ sheriff in the Nancy Guthrie case is BLOCKING FBI ACCESS to key evidence



They sent a glove to a private lab in Florida, INSTEAD of a federal lab in Quantico



Now the feds will likely want to retest the evidence



She needs to be found. So does he. pic.twitter.com/krePX2SEHK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

And now, an anonymous tip expanded the search to Mexico, but that came up empty as well. (via NY Post):

Update in Nancy Guthrie case:



Federal law enforcement source tells me a tip was provided claiming Nancy Guthrie was in a shallow grave in Mexico. The location was a wash near the Nogales border known for dumped bodies. The location was checked and Nancy was not found. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 11, 2026

A group that works to locate missing people in Mexico said they searched for Nancy Guthrie after they received an anonymous tip that she was buried around the border in an unmarked grave. Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, head of Buscando Corazones Nogales, said the group received a tip on Wednesday about Guthrie, 84, who was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home more than 70 miles north of the border city of Nogales. The group carried out an initial investigation of the area provided by the tipster, where they previously found 25 unmarked graves, but the search for Guthrie came up empty, Ayala Ortiz told El Imparcial. […] “We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman’s [Guthrie’s] remains were in the Mariposa area — in a grave over a stream,” Ayala Ortiz said of the tip, which provided clues as to where exactly the tomb might be.

Will we ever find Nancy? She's been missing for almost five months now.