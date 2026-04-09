Former GOP Rep Pretty Much Says Trump Was Going to Nuke Iran Until JD Vance Stepped in

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is starting what could be a long stay as a guest on CNN today. Of course, this network loves her since she’s become a critic of Trump, and you guessed it—the ‘annihilation’ post, which got the Iranians to the bargaining table and led to a new round of talks this weekend, was heavily discussed. The media is just baffled by this, as if they have been asleep for the past 10 years—we know what Trump was trying to do with that post.

But it was hours of chaos from Democrats and the liberal media, claiming that on Tuesday night, Trump was going to launch nukes all over Iran. That was not going to happen. Still, Greene was brought on to call Trump a crazy person. Oh, and according to the Georgia Republican, if it weren’t for JD Vance, we would’ve gone nuclear. Newsbusters' Nicholas Fondacaro clipped the segment:

CNN shows off their new-found respect for now-anti-Trump MTG and they give her a platform for her to call on Trump's cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment. She claims Trump was going to use nukes on Iran for before J.D. Vance stepped in: WOLF BLITZER:… pic.twitter.com/dUbkYFwJip

WOLF BLITZER: Congresswoman, thanks so much for joining us. I know you recently called for the president to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after that threat that he made about destroying the whole civilization of Iran.

The President has a long history of shocking and unprecedented social media posts. Why was this the final straw for you?

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): Because it's absolute madness. How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered, to be wiped out, to never come back again? That's what the president called for.

And that that shows that there's serious instability in his thinking, that he would not only would he even say that in a private room, perhaps with his advisors, but actually go to his megaphone, his Truth Social, and post that for the entire country and the entire world.

And I'm - this is - it's it's unreal. This should never be tolerated. Um, I know that's a, it's a very difficult, hard stretch to - to see it actually coming through, but the conversation needs to be had and he's out of control. And people within the administration need to step up, take responsibility and rein this in.

PAMELA BROWN: And administration officials, as we've heard, have said that he was ready to follow through with this threat. Just hours after he made it, he announced this two week cease fire. That's still very tenuous at the moment. The White House is claiming it was the President's tough rhetoric that brought Iran to its knees. What do you say to that?

GREENE: I'm sorry. That's not - that's not tough rhetoric. It's it's insanity. It's calling for the murder of an entire civilization of men, women, children of - of innocent civilians. That's not - that is not what I would call proper or even decent - um, negotiations.

There should be negotiations happening. And they did happen. And J.D. Vance, the vice president, was the one that helped bring that cease fire. It doesn't seem to be much of a cease fire, but it is supposedly a cease fire. And that happened through negotiations through J.D. Vance. And J.D. Vance did not go to his social media and threaten to murder every single man, woman and child in Iran.

Presumably, we can only presume that that would happen through nuclear bombs, because that's the type of horrific weaponry that would be used to wipe out an entire civilization. So no, I pushed back on that. And I think the American people fully agree. Everyone was out raged.

BLITZER: I just want to be clear, congresswoman, do you genuinely believe President Trump had the intention of killing Iran's entire population of more than 90 million people? If Iran had not agreed to a cease fire? Is the U.S. military, for example, even capable of that?

GREENE: I don't think that our good men and women in the U.S. military would want to even carry something like that out. That's that's the other thing. Um, and I think that's important to point out.

We have, we, our men and women in the military are the greatest among us. They're serving our country, defending our freedoms. And I'm so grateful to them and I support them so much. But we should never have a commander-in-chief that would call for for the great men and women of the United States military to wipe out an entire civation [sic] -civilization and put that on their shoulders.

And, you know, we've already got so many veterans that live with PTSD every single day in America - um, that that can't sleep at night with terrible nightmares of, of the wars that they fought in, in foreign lands, foreign wars, and foreign lands - um, not for America, for foreign countries, and foreign purposes. And this is what the president was talking about.

So I can only take him at his word because those are the words that he spoke to the entire world.