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California Dems Say You Can't Watch the World Cup If You Hate DEI

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 12, 2026 4:45 PM
California Dems Say You Can't Watch the World Cup If You Hate DEI
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

According to the California Democratic Party, "You’re not allowed to watch the World Cup if you’ve ever spoken out against DEI." 

Or at least that’s what they posted on X Thursday, right as the World Cup kicks off across North America. The post’s implication is clear: conservatives don’t believe in diversity, so when soccer teams feature non-white players, they’d supposedly claim those players “stole” spots from “better” white players.

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Not only is the post blatantly false as conservatives routinely cite sports as proof that diversity works without DEI, but some also pointed out that Democrats are managing to make sports, something that is supposed to unify people across different backgrounds, another point of division.

"Doesn't this exemplify what the Democratic Party has become?" Steve Hilton, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Calfiornia wrote on X. "For them there is no democracy: it's 'our way or the highway, ' and if you don't agree with us, you're 100% wrong. It's elitist."

It's also not what the Democratic Party once was. It's why there are so many secret Republicans and Independents afraid to speak up (or vote) differently because they're instantly chastised. Sports is about community, togetherness, and celebration of excellence. No matter who you are or what you believe politically, leave that at the door when it comes to the World Cup. You could be a Progressive, watching the game at the bar next to someone who is extremely Conservative, and you would never know because you're drinking beers and fist bumping over a goal. And that's a beautiful thing. Because we're more alike than we think.

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY WORLD CUP DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

"We need to focus on ways to inspire unity rather than continuing to focus on divisiveness, like Becerra wants," Hilton added. "What a strange thing to promote in 2026."

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