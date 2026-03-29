Watch What Happens When a White Soy Boy Lib Harassed Black ICE Agents at the Airport

It’s always the progressive white folks causing the most chaos. Everyone else is just living their lives, including other liberals, but these freaks, especially the nose-pierced ones, have no social convention. When I go to the airport, the last thing I want to do is get involved in whatever these losers are doing, which is confronting ICE agents.

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Liberal woman calls ICE agents “Nazi’s” and refers to one of them as a “race traitor”..



These people are INSANE. pic.twitter.com/AGSvnq8eDS — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 28, 2026

There are many similar videos—no one acts like this normally. Also, only a white liberal would feel entitled to call a non-white ICE officer a race traitor. Maybe don't suck the life out of things so much, kids. You’re not doing anything either. It’s become funny to these agents who laughed off some soy boy white lib at an airport. All the ICE officers were black, and they handled it perfectly.

Some squirrely white guy walking up to a bunch of black guys and telling them they are “foot soldiers of a fascist regime” is the absolute state of the modern left.



Just beyond parody.



pic.twitter.com/ZahG1Jl3c9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 28, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: These patriot ICE agents are being praised for respectfully SLAPPING DOWN a leftist activist in the airport



"Why is your voice so stressed out?" 😂



LIB: Why won't you answer the question?



ICE: "I don't have to." 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/CuvHdARRJE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026

Laugh at these people. They’re not real. They have stupid opinions, and they’re a brain cell away from being declared mentally challenged. They don’t deserve respect; they deserve to be humiliated.

Good on these agents.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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