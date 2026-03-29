So, That's the Story Behind How a Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's Detail Shot Himself

The Secret Service continues to make headlines, though not always for the right reasons. In 2024, the agency’s actions, particularly its failure to protect Donald Trump during the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, fueled calls for its dissolution. Moreover, there were serious security breaches involving Biden officials. In 2023, a drunk individual entered the home of then-National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, managing to bypass his Secret Service detail.

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And now, an agent on Jill Biden’s detail shot himself in the butt while escorting the former first lady through Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics had the backstory:

🚨SECRET SERVICE SCOOP: New details about the agent who shot himself earlier today while accompanying Jill Biden to the Philly airport.



The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV, sources told @RCPolitics.



The agent was… https://t.co/iOmeF1jK4m — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 27, 2026

New details about the agent who shot himself earlier today while accompanying Jill Biden to the Philly airport. The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV, sources told RealClearPolitics. The agent was only one week on the job with the Jill Biden detail. He was in the SUV behind the one Biden was traveling in. He left to accompany Jill Biden through the airport, but soon realized he forgot his cell phone. The agent rushed back to get it, and his pistol fell out of the holster and was lying on the seat. He grabbed his pistol quickly and negligently fired it as he was trying to put it back in the holster. The agent shot his butt cheek. He went to the hospital where he is recovering and is expected to be released later today.

Some stories say he was shot in the leg. Whatever the case, the agent had a Plaxico Burress-like incident, though the former NFL wide receiver didn’t have a holster, so one can see how an accidental discharge occurred during that 2008 circus. Just not a good day for the agency.

Some of the tweets about it, though, were funny:

Rumors are also swirling that Jill Biden was telling the agent about how she met Joe Biden, and after the story dragged on for a bit, the agent shot himself. https://t.co/LylwLEa6Vg — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 27, 2026

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