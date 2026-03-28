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HBO's Harry Potter Series Has a Black Actor Portraying Snape. The Reactions Have Been Wild

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2026 6:00 AM
HBO's Harry Potter Series Has a Black Actor Portraying Snape. The Reactions Have Been Wild
Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP

First, no, it’s not okay that the actor playing Severus Snape in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series is receiving death threats. You can joke a little since this is a woke remake, but that crosses the line. The reactions to Snape being black in the series have been diverse, as you can see. Some reactions we obviously can’t share because people went too far.

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Still, I understand why some are shocked by the choice, since this actor, talented as he is, is not Snape. Snape is clearly a white man, famously played by the late Alan Rickman. Some roles cannot be tweaked like this. James Bond can’t be non-white or a woman. Darth Vader can’t be transgender. Indiana Jones is the same way. It’s nothing new or revolutionary. It’s a blatant disregard for the source material. Now, maybe this is a concession JK Rowling signed off on, since she’s now persona non grata for believing in two genders, but it’s what it is. 

Enjoy the reactions:

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The 'Voter ID Is Jim Crow' Narrative Took a Huge Blow in North Carolina This Week Matt Vespa
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