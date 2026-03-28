HBO's Harry Potter Series Has a Black Actor Portraying Snape. The Reactions Have Been Wild

First, no, it’s not okay that the actor playing Severus Snape in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series is receiving death threats. You can joke a little since this is a woke remake, but that crosses the line. The reactions to Snape being black in the series have been diverse, as you can see. Some reactions we obviously can’t share because people went too far.

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Still, I understand why some are shocked by the choice, since this actor, talented as he is, is not Snape. Snape is clearly a white man, famously played by the late Alan Rickman. Some roles cannot be tweaked like this. James Bond can’t be non-white or a woman. Darth Vader can’t be transgender. Indiana Jones is the same way. It’s nothing new or revolutionary. It’s a blatant disregard for the source material. Now, maybe this is a concession JK Rowling signed off on, since she’s now persona non grata for believing in two genders, but it’s what it is.

Enjoy the reactions:

😳 "Harry Potter" star Paapa Essiedu received death threats for playing Snape.



Details: https://t.co/lSaqXV5zgw pic.twitter.com/etGroUwVMw — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2026

I'm going to tell my kids this was Severus Snape. pic.twitter.com/O0A1DXIV1J — Rachel Goldsmith (@RachelBTCsmith) March 26, 2026

Say "what" again, I dare you, I double dare you mudblood, say "what" one more Goddamn time. pic.twitter.com/b2uIFdaUZn — Country Regio (@countryregio) March 26, 2026

Just realized that when Neville faces the boggart, it’s going to look like his biggest fear is a black guy hiding in his closet pic.twitter.com/fOwcmavACG — RPG Enjoyer 🐉 (@BasedRPG) March 26, 2026

De Rayco? Is De Rayco here? pic.twitter.com/d2MGC85QjW — Worth it or Woke? (reviews) (@worthitorwoke) March 25, 2026

When Ronald Weasley parks his car at Hogwarts: https://t.co/1LIbLoimXU pic.twitter.com/IAXxUj1tnG — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) March 25, 2026

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