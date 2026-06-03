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Tipsheet

A Milwaukee Husband and Father Was Beaten to Death by a Career Criminal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 03, 2026 8:30 AM
A Milwaukee Husband and Father Was Beaten to Death by a Career Criminal
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Dylan Plouff was working his job as a private security guard when he discovered Daniel Mcrae trying to break into a vehicle. Plouff confronted Mcrae, who attacked Plouff. Plouff was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The husband and father of four was 32 years old.

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Mcrae, like so many other criminals, had been arrested and released just two weeks before the fatal attack on Plouff. In that case, Mcrae was accused of threatening public safety officers at the Milwaukee Area Technical College, reportedly yelling at them, "You're going to die." The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office released Mcrae in that case, pending 'further investigation.'

Here's more:

During the arrest in the threat, investigators said Mcrae, 32, resisted arrest and an officer had to go to a hospital for treatment of a numb finger.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee County District Attorney said prosecutors paused their review of potential charges in the threat because they needed medical records wanted to investigate further and he was released.

On May 18, officers responded to a report of a man attacking a private security guard who confronted the man as he was attempting to break into a car in the MacArthur Square parking garage in Milwaukee.

An arrest report shows police arrested Mcrae and referred charges of substantial battery to prosecutors to review.

On June 1, online records show prosecutors charged Mcrae with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the May 5 incident.

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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER WISCONSIN

We have seen far too many cases of this, with criminals being set free only to go on to harm or murder innocent citizens. Dylan Plouff is just the latest victim.

Mcrae has a lengthy rap sheet.

Of course.

This is a choice, and one Democrats continue to make. They choose to release violent criminals back into our communities with no regard for the safety of law-abiding citizens. Dylan Plouff was a man trying to provide for his family, and for that, he lost his life.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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