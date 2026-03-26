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Tipsheet

Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Markwayne Mullin Is Elitist Trash

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 26, 2026 7:00 AM
Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Markwayne Mullin Is Elitist Trash
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

His anti-Trump antics have killed his comedic talent, as it was clear when he was on Comedy Central’s The Man Show. Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been funny in years, and now he’s making more cheap shots at working people with a poor joke about Markwayne Mullin. The Oklahoma Republican was nominated and confirmed as the next Department of Homeland Security secretary, and Kimmel joked that we’re being protected by a plumber.  

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I’m glad he made the joke because it reminds us that a) we need to hate the Democrats more than they hate us to win, and b) it rehashes how their base openly disdains working Americans. Many people noted how bad this joke was and also provided details about Mullins’ backstory before his career in public life.

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP JIMMY KIMMEL MARKWAYNE MULLIN OKLAHOMA

It’s always good to remind ourselves who our enemies are. So, bookmark this, so when some tragedy befalls them, we don’t have to waste our time feeling bad for these idiots.  

Screw ‘em. 

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