Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Markwayne Mullin Is Elitist Trash

His anti-Trump antics have killed his comedic talent, as it was clear when he was on Comedy Central’s The Man Show. Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been funny in years, and now he’s making more cheap shots at working people with a poor joke about Markwayne Mullin. The Oklahoma Republican was nominated and confirmed as the next Department of Homeland Security secretary, and Kimmel joked that we’re being protected by a plumber.

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I’m glad he made the joke because it reminds us that a) we need to hate the Democrats more than they hate us to win, and b) it rehashes how their base openly disdains working Americans. Many people noted how bad this joke was and also provided details about Mullins’ backstory before his career in public life.

Jimmy Kimmel: "Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was plumber. That's right. We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now."



The elitism of Hollywood summarized in one moment. 👇pic.twitter.com/2rQUQwlPit — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) March 25, 2026

My father fixed air, conditioners and refrigerators for a living.



Do you know who the fuck I ran all of my briefs and Legal arguments by before he died?



Every move I made in life, I asked for his advice. @jimmykimmel - choke on a bag of rotten working class dicks. https://t.co/9HuqSIdNPc — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) March 25, 2026

When Markwayne Mullin was 20 his dad's health took a turn. He dropped out of college to run the family business. He built it from 6 people into a multimillion dollar HVAC company with 150+ employees.



He's a pillar of his community, and @jimmykimmel can't even tell a funny joke. https://t.co/yVfsqzpRgh — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) March 25, 2026

Not a great look https://t.co/NFGBgE0bMv — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 25, 2026

It’s always good to remind ourselves who our enemies are. So, bookmark this, so when some tragedy befalls them, we don’t have to waste our time feeling bad for these idiots.

Screw ‘em.

Rob Schneider just exposed what he says is the real reason Jimmy Kimmel continues attacking President Trump.



He told Bill O’Reilly that Kimmel’s liberal wife is controlling him.



“Kimmel has NO balls — he’s been DE-BALLED by his wife.”



O’REILLY: “Why do you think that the Trump… pic.twitter.com/uVTRfqnR7P — Overton (@overton_news) March 9, 2026

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