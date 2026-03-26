Bodycam Footage of the Shooting of Jasmine Crockett's Bodyguard Released

A lot is happening at home and abroad, so this story got lost in the noise, but the bodycam footage of Dallas police shooting a man who served on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) security details was released last week. Diamon-Maziarre Robinson, also known as Mike King, served as a bodyguard for the Texas Democrat, who recently lost the primary for the US Senate race. At the time, details about Robinson were scarce, with initial reports saying he was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer. That’s not all he was doing.

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Crockett has confirmed Robinson worked on her security detail. Reportedly, Mr. Robinson had an extensive criminal record. He impersonated a federal agent using a fake name, even establishing multiple fake businesses, including one that hired off-duty cops, presumably for security work. A reported stolen plate lead in February led to a police investigation and a standoff in a hospital parking lot, where Robinson emerged from his vehicle with a handgun. That’s the last thing he ever did (via KXAN):

Security Guard for Rep. Jasmine Crockett Shot and Killed by Police After Texas Standoff



Newly released video shows the final moments before a security guard for Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was shot and killed by police following a tense standoff in Texas. Authorities say the… pic.twitter.com/kIYUdp4bYX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 17, 2026

Within Crockett’s team, he was known as Mike King. According to Dallas police, he was 39-year-old Diamon-Maziarre Robinson. Crockett confirmed in a statement posted on social Monday that Robinson — who she knew as King — had been part of her team for years. “There was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be,” Crockett wrote in her statement. “He never endangered our team, worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community.” […] During public appearances during the months leading up to the March 3 Primary, Robinson was observed to be very close to Crockett in his security role. At a public appearance in December, at a restaurant in Fort Worth, reporters captured a moment when Robinson introduced himself as his alias, Mike. The Dallas Police Department said Robinson falsely represented himself as a federal agent who worked for the “Special Dignitary Police,” an agency that officials say does not exist. DPD detectives said Robinson “created fraudulent businesses using false identifying information to hire legitimate police officers for off-duty jobs.” DPD officials said Robinson had three active warrants: two for theft, and a parole violation warrant from 2017. Officials said he was in possession of two stolen vehicles, and they found 11 firearms in his home and vehicles. […] On Feb. 17 the Irving Police Department issued a bulletin regarding a Black GMC Yukon displaying a stolen license plate from the U.S. Navy. DPD officials said an officer who had a “working relationship” with Robinson about six months prior remembered seeing the stolen plate and reported it to investigators. DPD began an investigation that lasted about two weeks. On March 11, police officers attempted to pull over Robinson who was driving a silver Dodge Charger. Robinson led police on a chase where they eventually lost sight of him. Officers were able to track Robinson to a hospital parking garage where he was found in a white Mercedes with an unknown female. The woman followed commands and exited the vehicle, according to police. DPD said officers tried to get Robinson to surrender for more than an hour.

Well, he didn’t, and he got shot. Robinson was also under investigation for impersonating a police officer. We don’t yet know how he managed to pass the hurdles to get his security clearance with Crockett, but some are considering a House investigation into this issue.

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