This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports

No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way
No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get...
This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's Laken Riley 2.0
This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's...
The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness
The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness
Another Year of Absolute Mayhem in Daytona Beach
Another Year of Absolute Mayhem in Daytona Beach
Mayhem: There's No Way ABC Executives Didn't Know About the Chaos Behind The Bachelorette Circus
Mayhem: There's No Way ABC Executives Didn't Know About the Chaos Behind The...
The Democrats' Plan for 2028 Is a Magical Misery Tour
The Democrats' Plan for 2028 Is a Magical Misery Tour
NRCC Ad Targets Vulnerable Democrats As Airport Chaos Becomes Major Midterm Campaign Issue
NRCC Ad Targets Vulnerable Democrats As Airport Chaos Becomes Major Midterm Campaign Issue
Another Antisemitic Attack in London Leads to Destruction of Volunteer Ambulances
Another Antisemitic Attack in London Leads to Destruction of Volunteer Ambulances
LaGuardia Airport Closed Following Runway Collision Between Air Canada Flight, Port Authority Fire Truck
LaGuardia Airport Closed Following Runway Collision Between Air Canada Flight, Port Author...
And the Oscar for Biggest Coward Goes To...
And the Oscar for Biggest Coward Goes To...
What Type of People Are Against the SAVE America Act?
What Type of People Are Against the SAVE America Act?
Big Tech’s Security Failure Is Putting Millions of Gamers at Risk
Big Tech’s Security Failure Is Putting Millions of Gamers at Risk
Why Do We Allow Iran into American Classrooms?
Why Do We Allow Iran into American Classrooms?
While Mainstream Media Is Shrinking, Rogue Judge Refuses to Allow Downsizing of Voice of America
While Mainstream Media Is Shrinking, Rogue Judge Refuses to Allow Downsizing of Voice...
Tipsheet

This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2026 7:00 AM
This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

Democrats and the media are likely to experience another frustration caused by their own actions. They will start with a tantrum as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are deployed at airports to ease the workload of TSA agents, who have been negatively impacted by Democrats' ongoing political maneuvers with Department of Homeland Security funding (via Politico):

Advertisement

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed Sunday that immigration agents will be at airports starting Monday. 

In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Homan told host Dana Bash that he is devising a plan with Tedd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Ha Nguyen McNeill, acting administrator for TSA, to determine where agents would best fit at airports across the nation. That plan, Homan said, will be finalized Sunday and go into effect Monday. 

“We’ll have a plan by the end of today,” Homan said, including “what airports we’re starting with.” 

Homan’s announcement comes as congressional Democrats continue to decline to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security unless Republicans and the administration agree to significant changes to ICE. President Donald Trump this weekend threatened to deploy ICE agents at airports if the stalemate continued. 

“If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. “I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!” 

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), toolbag extraordinaire, decided to insinuate that ICE agents would essentially shoot up airports.   

Recommended

No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Still, some of the reactions have been funny, because we can take a joke. Also, this take is so outrageous, it’s worthy of mockery.  

You’re lying, Dick—just like you did when you said you were hunting ‘Charlie’ in Vietnam. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way Kurt Schlichter
The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness Matt Vespa
Another Year of Absolute Mayhem in Daytona Beach Matt Vespa
This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's Laken Riley 2.0 Matt Vespa
And the Oscar for Biggest Coward Goes To... Alan Joseph Bauer
NRCC Ad Targets Vulnerable Democrats As Airport Chaos Becomes Major Midterm Campaign Issue Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement