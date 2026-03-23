This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports

Democrats and the media are likely to experience another frustration caused by their own actions. They will start with a tantrum as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are deployed at airports to ease the workload of TSA agents, who have been negatively impacted by Democrats' ongoing political maneuvers with Department of Homeland Security funding (via Politico):

Advertisement

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed Sunday that immigration agents will be at airports starting Monday. In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Homan told host Dana Bash that he is devising a plan with Tedd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Ha Nguyen McNeill, acting administrator for TSA, to determine where agents would best fit at airports across the nation. That plan, Homan said, will be finalized Sunday and go into effect Monday. “We’ll have a plan by the end of today,” Homan said, including “what airports we’re starting with.” Homan’s announcement comes as congressional Democrats continue to decline to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security unless Republicans and the administration agree to significant changes to ICE. President Donald Trump this weekend threatened to deploy ICE agents at airports if the stalemate continued. “If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. “I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!”

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), toolbag extraordinaire, decided to insinuate that ICE agents would essentially shoot up airports.

Senator Blumenthal (D-CT) suggests that ICE will shoot up airports & brutalize families there. https://t.co/YJw4F98pcW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Brutal, lawless tactics common in communities across the country by masked, unidentified agents, violating basic rights—no way to help TSA or travelers. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 22, 2026

Still, some of the reactions have been funny, because we can take a joke. Also, this take is so outrageous, it’s worthy of mockery.

You’re lying, Dick—just like you did when you said you were hunting ‘Charlie’ in Vietnam.

ice agents when someone tries to fly without a real id https://t.co/JjfrMAsVwy pic.twitter.com/JqTnVhN0L6 — Leesi ☽ꨄ︎☾ (@LeesiBB) March 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.