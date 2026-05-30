NY Gov Tried to Dunk on Trump About the Knicks, and Failed Miserably

Was New York Governor Kathy Hochul trying to make a joke here? I see some liberals criticizing our side for not understanding the joke. Maybe it is, but Kathy likely can’t pull that off. Sorry, it’s very possible she thought the Knicks were the 1993 NBA champions. They weren’t—that team was Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Hochul mentioned that, seemingly to mock Donald Trump’s Knicks fandom, as they head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. She claimed the president didn’t know the starting lineup for the ‘championship 1993 Knicks’ was (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Reporter: "What do you say to President Trump saying he's a lifelong Knicks fan?"



Hochul: “I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team and see how he does."



The last time the Knicks won a championship was 1973.pic.twitter.com/9kDmA2Iziq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2026

Kathy Hochul: Can Donald Trump even name the "1993 Knicks championship team" that doesn't exist??



President Trump: Literally catching Charles Oakley in his arms while sitting courtside in the '90s.pic.twitter.com/POyfPyz5pm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 28, 2026

Last dunk on Kathy, I promise.



Here’s a thread of some of the Knicks games President @realDonaldTrump has attended over the years.



P.S: I couldn’t find a single picture of Hochul at MSG cheering them on. https://t.co/aWtdoM2oPN — Bobby Levy (@realBobbyLevy) May 27, 2026

What a stupid thing to face plant over



1.) Kathy Hochul is (very obviously) from Hamburg, NY

2.) Donald Trump was born and raised in Queens



You don't have to like him or agree with him to acknowledge that he's likely a lifelong Knicks fan https://t.co/xYYO0blSeB — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) May 27, 2026

The Democratic governor inadvertently showed she wasn’t exactly bleeding orange and blue when she misstated the team’s most recent championship in an embarrassing self-own when a reporter asked her what she thought of the GOP leader saying he was a lifelong Knicks fan. “I’d ask him to name the starting lineup from the 1993 championship team and see how he does,” Hochul said at an unrelated press conference in the Big Apple. The Knicks last won a championship in 1973, but made it to the NBA Finals in 1994, losing to the Houston Rockets in a seven-game series after the 1993-94 season. In 1993, New York blew a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. […] Hochul’s air ball had critics pouncing, including the president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. “Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business,” Trump Jr. tweeted in a shot at Hochul. “Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies.” The flub comes as Trump, a Queens native and former Manhattan businessman, said he was hoping to head to Madison Square Garden to see the Knicks in the finals after a dominating playoff run that included sweeps of the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in the last two series.

Advertisement

Trump is from Queens; he’s obviously a Knicks fan. He’s also close to owner James Dolan. It’s just unnecessary, Kathy.

Trump might attend an NBA Finals game this year. He wanted to go to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, so that plan got scrapped.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.