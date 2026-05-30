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Tipsheet

NY Gov Tried to Dunk on Trump About the Knicks, and Failed Miserably

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2026 6:30 AM
NY Gov Tried to Dunk on Trump About the Knicks, and Failed Miserably
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

Was New York Governor Kathy Hochul trying to make a joke here? I see some liberals criticizing our side for not understanding the joke. Maybe it is, but Kathy likely can’t pull that off. Sorry, it’s very possible she thought the Knicks were the 1993 NBA champions. They weren’t—that team was Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Hochul mentioned that, seemingly to mock Donald Trump’s Knicks fandom, as they head to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. She claimed the president didn’t know the starting lineup for the ‘championship 1993 Knicks’ was (via NY Post):

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DONALD TRUMP DONALD TRUMP JR KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK SPORTS

The Democratic governor inadvertently showed she wasn’t exactly bleeding orange and blue when she misstated the team’s most recent championship in an embarrassing self-own when a reporter asked her what she thought of the GOP leader saying he was a lifelong Knicks fan.

“I’d ask him to name the starting lineup from the 1993 championship team and see how he does,” Hochul said at an unrelated press conference in the Big Apple.

The Knicks last won a championship in 1973, but made it to the NBA Finals in 1994, losing to the Houston Rockets in a seven-game series after the 1993-94 season. In 1993, New York blew a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

[…]

Hochul’s air ball had critics pouncing, including the president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

“Anyone who knows my father knows he probably knows more about Sports than just about any human being not in the business,” Trump Jr. tweeted in a shot at Hochul.

“Kathy’s failed soundbite ain’t gonna land well… just like her policies.”

The flub comes as Trump, a Queens native and former Manhattan businessman, said he was hoping to head to Madison Square Garden to see the Knicks in the finals after a dominating playoff run that included sweeps of the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in the last two series.

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Trump is from Queens; he’s obviously a Knicks fan. He’s also close to owner James Dolan. It’s just unnecessary, Kathy. 

Trump might attend an NBA Finals game this year. He wanted to go to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, so that plan got scrapped. 

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