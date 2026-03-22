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Tipsheet

Lisa Murkowski Pitched This Weak Sauce Exemption to the SAVE Act. You're Going to Laugh About It.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 22, 2026 6:00 AM
Lisa Murkowski Pitched This Weak Sauce Exemption to the SAVE Act. You're Going to Laugh About It.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is against the SAVE Act, also known as the Save America Act, but she can’t seem to just say it. It makes no sense: the bill’s core provisions are the ones she supported in 2021. Now, because Trump is president again, probably, she’s opposed to it. 

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The legislation has a long way to go, but it shouldn’t be this hard to pass. It enjoys supermajority support among the American people, especially those in the black community. Democrats can’t say this bill is Jim Crow 2.0 when black voters support it. Harvard has the SAVE Act at 71 percent approval with voters. Democrats know it will forever end their cheating ways. 

But Murkowski is trying to play both sides here, pushing some weak sauce amendment that would exempt Americans born before 1961 from showing proof of citizenship at the ballot box:  

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP LISA MURKOWSKI SENATE VOTER ID

It’s bad enough you’re opposed to this, Lisa. It’s even worse, you’re trying to backtrack somewhat for political reasons and becoming a ‘nitpick Nancy’ over this. 

 

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