Lisa Murkowski Pitched This Weak Sauce Exemption to the SAVE Act. You're Going to Laugh About It.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is against the SAVE Act, also known as the Save America Act, but she can’t seem to just say it. It makes no sense: the bill’s core provisions are the ones she supported in 2021. Now, because Trump is president again, probably, she’s opposed to it.

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The legislation has a long way to go, but it shouldn’t be this hard to pass. It enjoys supermajority support among the American people, especially those in the black community. Democrats can’t say this bill is Jim Crow 2.0 when black voters support it. Harvard has the SAVE Act at 71 percent approval with voters. Democrats know it will forever end their cheating ways.

But Murkowski is trying to play both sides here, pushing some weak sauce amendment that would exempt Americans born before 1961 from showing proof of citizenship at the ballot box:

🚨 JUST IN: Lisa Murkowski has just submitted an AMENDMENT to the SAVE America Act, EXEMPTING people born before 1961 from having to prove their citizenship



If you can't be bothered to prove you're a citizen, you have no business voting to begin with.



Stop nitpicking and pass… pic.twitter.com/9sao9egzA6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 20, 2026

🚨 WOW! Sen. Lisa Murkowski just got CAUGHT RED-HANDED as a hypocrite



- She claims she opposes the SAVE America Act because Republicans "have long opposed" federalizing elections

- Yet she VOTED for DEMOCRATS' 2021 voter reforms, the SOLE Republican to do so



CHANGE YOUR VOTE,… https://t.co/w7gJGFR5mz pic.twitter.com/fEX2eALC2X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 11, 2026

It’s bad enough you’re opposed to this, Lisa. It’s even worse, you’re trying to backtrack somewhat for political reasons and becoming a ‘nitpick Nancy’ over this.

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