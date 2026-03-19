This House Dem Didn't Just Say That About Thomas Paine and Illegal Immigration

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is the perfect example of the Left being historically illiterate. Also, this exchange between him and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) shows the pitfalls of retroactively applying woke principles to the historical record. It doesn’t work because history was never meant to be analyzed in this way. It’s such a silly point, too.

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First, who cares man? Also, as Jordan pointed out, it’s not even remotely true. Raskin tried to claim that Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson were illegal aliens. They weren’t. As Jordan noted, Paine was born in the United Kingdom and then relocated to the Americas, then a colony. Raskin, having his spot blown up, said that he didn’t say they were “illegal,” but “undocumented.”

Raskin: "Thomas Paine was an undocumented immigrant."



Jordan: "How was he an illegal immigrant? He was born in the UK and came to America, then a British colony."



Raskin: "I didn't say he was an illegal immigrant. He was an undocumented immigrant." pic.twitter.com/3H6fDV02rf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 18, 2026

It’s the same thing, dude. Just stop. You’re going to become brain-dead with the linguistic gymnastics here and the pedantic idiocy that has bubble liberals thinking they’re speaking with authority on something when everyone sees them as the drooling vegetable who can’t wipe their own a**.

There’s no reasoning with people like this; these folks would die on hills as silly as debating whether the notepads before them are made of paper.

LOST HIS MIND — Jamie Raskin is now

claiming Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson were

undocumented immigrants. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e7nDr6QiRZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 18, 2026

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