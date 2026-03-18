Watch a Liberal Fox Host Get Roundly Mocked Over Her Rant About the SAVE Act

Let’s get this out of the way: some very good people have some very bad ideas. It’s how the late Justice Antonin Scalia defended his, at times, brutal critiques of his colleagues' legal opinions, especially those of his good friend, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

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Jessica Tarlov is a liberal, but she’s not like Joy Reid or most of the MSNBC hosts who truly embody the gruesome twosome: holding terrible views while also being downright awful people.

She also knows her role, too. She’s foil, though, at times, has doled out some excellent points, and I say with fire coming out of my mouth. A broken clock is right twice a day. Luckily, Tarlov, co-host of The Five, often takes “Ls.”

Her rant about the SAVE Act, also known as the SAVE America Act, which cleared a key procedural hurdle yesterday, was obnoxious to the hilt. First, for those who take the Chuck Schumer route on this bill, you can’t say something is Jim Crow 2.0 when damn near 80 percent of black Americans support voter ID laws. Second, Tarlov went there, adding that adoptees, women, and others will be disenfranchised because, apparently, there is an epidemic of Americans who don’t have identification. That’s crap, and her co-hosts knew it.

Oh Jessica just stop already 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GJJTDQavW4 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) March 17, 2026

Greg Gutfeld was merciless in his mocking of Tarlov’s point, with Dana Perino being equally skeptical. The worst is that Tarlov is adamant that people don’t know how to get ID cards. Or that women are too stupid to figure this out, especially regarding any new documentation for those who get married.

What the hell are these arguments? It’s truly a waste of time, since 71 percent support the SAVE Act, according to a Harvard University poll.

It may be unintentional on Tarlov’s part, but this position on IDs is paternalism on steroids: the people are too stupid to figure out IDs, so the government should allow illegal aliens to vote in our elections. If the government can’t dole it out itself, then no one can.

That’s inherently wrong. We defeated the British Empire, but now we can’t figure out how to get ID cards. It’s such a tired, boring, and wrong policy take.

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