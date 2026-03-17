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Trump White House Gives Dems Olive Branch to Reopen DHS

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 17, 2026 5:35 PM
Trump White House Gives Dems Olive Branch to Reopen DHS
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Airports are currently chaotic as the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, now over 30 days, continues due to congressional Democrats. TSA agents are once again impacted by the partisan delays on Capitol Hill. Security lines are extremely long, often for hours, with severe weather and hurricane season approaching. FEMA is unable to function properly. More critically, the shutdown hampers efforts against terrorist threats related to Operation Epic Fury, as Democrats have halted this vital agency. It's no surprise that voters trust us more to keep the homeland secure.  

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Still, the president reached out to Democrats in a letter, hoping to break the impasse. We’ll see. Most of what’s in this letter is already law. Second, Democrats need to make peace with the fact that judicial warrants for ICE raids will never happen. Ever. Even The Washington Post’s editorial board said that was an impractical ask. Fox News’ Bill Melugin has more:

DHS officers conducting immigration enforcement will wear clearly visible ID & provide it when asked. 

- Use of bodycams will be expanded, video will be retained, and there will be increased Congressional oversight. 

- DHS will avoid operations at sensitive locations except in extreme circumstances that have to do with public safety or national security. (This is already current policy).

- DHS won’t deport US citizens or arrest them unless they’ve committed an eligible crime. (Also already what current policy is supposed to be). 

Nothing on unmasking or judicial warrants, which Democrats have been demanding. Per sources familiar with the negotiations, both sides are still very far apart.

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Related:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL ALIEN TSA OPERATION EPIC FURY

Meanwhile, Democrats created this mess to curb the deportation operations under Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Those aren’t being touched here, guys. That agenda is funded through 2029. Kristi Noem being fired wasn’t over this; it was because she had nine lives and used them all, the last being one that angered Trump, which was the last straw. 

Illegal aliens are going to be sent back, Democrats. And you keeping the homeland vulnerable to appease the nose-pierced, blue-haired freaks of your party is frankly pathetic. 

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