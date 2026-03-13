Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust?

Buzzfeed, the Internet media, news, and entertainment site known for its curated lists, looks like it's going bankrupt. On Thursday, the company announced it has "substantial doubt" that it can continue as a business.

Advertisement

JUST IN - Buzzfeed said it has “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a business — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 13, 2026

Here's more:

Buzzfeed, the digital media company that took the mid-2010s by storm, said on Thursday it has “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a business. In an earnings report released Thursday, Buzzfeed said it has engaged in “strategic conversations” about relieving its liquidity issues. “We believe there is a gap between the value of our individual assets and our market capitalization that suggests significant unrecognized upside,” founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said. The company was $165 million in debt three years ago; that’s been slashed by more than 65%, Buzzfeed said. But Matt Omer, Buzzfeed’s chief financial officer, said the company is still burdened by legacy commitments.

Buzzfeed had a net loss of $57.3 million in 2025, according to its earnings report, and said it did not have enough resources to fund its cash obligations for the next year.

Buzzfeed said on Thursday it has “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a business.



In 2025 Buzzfeed had a net loss of $57.3 million. The company admitted it doesn't have enough cash on hand to continue for another year.



Alongside its namesake, Buzzfeed also owns… pic.twitter.com/PBa29A4zRf — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 13, 2026

Buzzfeed also owns HuffPost and the food/recipe website Tasty.

Oh no. How will we survive without a quality content creator like Buzzfeed? pic.twitter.com/akg7XZ6Hor — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) March 13, 2026

Buzzfeed closed its news division in 2023 and has undergone several rounds of layoffs over the years.

After the 2016 election, Buzzfeed started putting disclaimers on articles that read “Look, things are pretty terrible right now. We know that. But sometimes you need a distraction, and that’s what this post is for.” That didn't exactly endear them to readers.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.