VIP
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?
Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?
This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable
This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the War
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the...
Secretary Hegseth Provided an Update on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Secretary Hegseth Provided an Update on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Here's More Proof Mamdani's Wife Has an Antisemitism Problem
Here's More Proof Mamdani's Wife Has an Antisemitism Problem
CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash
CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
Yeah, You Forgot About God
Yeah, You Forgot About God
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
Tipsheet

Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 13, 2026 7:30 AM
Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust?
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Buzzfeed, the Internet media, news, and entertainment site known for its curated lists, looks like it's going bankrupt. On Thursday, the company announced it has "substantial doubt" that it can continue as a business.

Advertisement

Here's more:

Buzzfeed, the digital media company that took the mid-2010s by storm, said on Thursday it has “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a business.

In an earnings report released Thursday, Buzzfeed said it has engaged in “strategic conversations” about relieving its liquidity issues.

“We believe there is a gap between the value of our individual assets and our market capitalization that suggests significant unrecognized upside,” founder and CEO Jonah Peretti said.

The company was $165 million in debt three years ago; that’s been slashed by more than 65%, Buzzfeed said. But Matt Omer, Buzzfeed’s chief financial officer, said the company is still burdened by legacy commitments. 

Buzzfeed had a net loss of $57.3 million in 2025, according to its earnings report, and said it did not have enough resources to fund its cash obligations for the next year.

Recommended

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN ECONOMY ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA BIAS

Buzzfeed also owns HuffPost and the food/recipe website Tasty.

Buzzfeed closed its news division in 2023 and has undergone several rounds of layoffs over the years.

After the 2016 election, Buzzfeed started putting disclaimers on articles that read “Look, things are pretty terrible right now. We know that. But sometimes you need a distraction, and that’s what this post is for.” That didn't exactly endear them to readers.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the War Jeff Charles
CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash Amy Curtis
Yeah, You Forgot About God Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement