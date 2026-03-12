FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January

Amy reported that a deranged individual attacked Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. This happened hours after an active shooter incident at Old Dominion University in Virginia. The shooter seems to be an ISIS supporter; he was stabbed to death by an ROTC cadet.

Temple Israel Synagogue Shooting Update:



— The suspects body was badly burned, he's confirmed dead after being killed by security

—He rammed his car into the building, had a rifle, got in a shootout, the car was on fire



"69% of ALL religious motivated hate crimes target Jews." pic.twitter.com/IMcACpnvBN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

NEW — Oakland County Sheriff says they're "not seeing any active stimulus. So it appears this may not be an ongoing threat."



—There don't appear to be any injured besides the shooter

—The past two weeks, the synagogue had been prepping for attacks

—12,000 members belong to… pic.twitter.com/ojJzoGltAd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

🚨NEW — Update from the sheriff on the Michigan synagogue shooting



"Security at the temple saw the gunman and engaged him [...] no one confirmed to be hurt at this time." pic.twitter.com/8EzPbklzNM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

It’s likely that the suspect responsible for the attack on Temple Israel is also a Muslim. It’s close to Dearborn, and we’ve been warned that terrorist reprisals could occur during Operation Epic Fury. The synagogue attack had a good outcome: no civilian injuries or deaths. The shooter is dead, although his car caught fire—he attempted to ram the front entrance—and identification cannot be made at this time. The FBI performed active shooter drills at this location in January and reportedly took steps to improve security.

👀The FBI conducted active shooter preparedness training at the same synagogue in January, h/t @asabes10 https://t.co/oyytydXBSA https://t.co/il9zV48DGK — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) March 12, 2026

FBI Detroit led an Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness (ASAPP) training for the clergy and staff of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. The FBI course combines lessons learned from years of research and employs scenario-based exercises to help participants practice… pic.twitter.com/qvtJIkClkS — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) January 30, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: Authorities say the vehicle used in today’s terror attack at Temple Israel in Michigan, carried out by the suspect, is registered to a migrant from Lebanon who now lives in Dearborn, Michigan, and is a naturalized U.S. citizen. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 12, 2026

We'll keep you posted.

