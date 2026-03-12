VIP
Tipsheet

FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 12, 2026 6:00 PM
FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
AP Photo/Corey Williams

Amy reported that a deranged individual attacked Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. This happened hours after an active shooter incident at Old Dominion University in Virginia. The shooter seems to be an ISIS supporter; he was stabbed to death by an ROTC cadet.

It’s likely that the suspect responsible for the attack on Temple Israel is also a Muslim. It’s close to Dearborn, and we’ve been warned that terrorist reprisals could occur during Operation Epic Fury. The synagogue attack had a good outcome: no civilian injuries or deaths. The shooter is dead, although his car caught fire—he attempted to ram the front entrance—and identification cannot be made at this time. The FBI performed active shooter drills at this location in January and reportedly took steps to improve security.

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAMIC TERRORISM MICHIGAN

We'll keep you posted.

