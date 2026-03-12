FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 5:45 PM
Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far
AP Photo/Corey Williams

We're learning more about the suspected shooter at the Temple Israel Synagogue and School in Michigan. 

That suspect reportedly drove a vehicle into the building and was confronted by security guards. One security guard was injured, but no students or staff were harmed.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin is reporting the yet-unamed suspect is a naturalized U.S. from Lebanon who lived in Dearborn.

"I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that the name matches the badly burned corpse that was driving the vehicle," Melughin wrote. 

This is now the third Islamic terror attack in the past week. And this is what's been going on in Dearborn mosques since the Ayatollah Khamenei was killed:

This is a problem that needs to be addressed.

That makes it the third Islamic terror attack in less than a week. The campus shooter at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, was identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who was convicted in 2017 of providing support to ISIL. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison but was released in 2024.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to keep the government, including the Department of Homeland Security, shut down.

