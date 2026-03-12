Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far

We're learning more about the suspected shooter at the Temple Israel Synagogue and School in Michigan.

That suspect reportedly drove a vehicle into the building and was confronted by security guards. One security guard was injured, but no students or staff were harmed.

Advertisement

INCREDIBLE. 🙏



NO Kids and NO staff were injured whatsoever in the Temple Israel shooting.



"No victims other than one of our lead security people was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment, he should be okay."



A miracle. God bless the security guards. pic.twitter.com/H55FuG3hs0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin is reporting the yet-unamed suspect is a naturalized U.S. from Lebanon who lived in Dearborn.

BREAKING: I’m told by three law enforcement sources that the vehicle used in the attack at a Michigan synagogue today is registered to a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lives in Dearborn, MI.



I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that name matches the badly… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2026

"I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that the name matches the badly burned corpse that was driving the vehicle," Melughin wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: The vehicle used to attack the Michigan synagogue is registered to a MIGRANT FROM LEBANON who lives in Muslim-dominated Dearborn, Michigan



Imagine my shock.



We are UNDER ATTACK and the root causes are OBVIOUS!pic.twitter.com/pS02SeAMIe https://t.co/9Qmt4Zij4U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2026

This is now the third Islamic terror attack in the past week. And this is what's been going on in Dearborn mosques since the Ayatollah Khamenei was killed:

On a completely unrelated topic, here is what's been going on in Dearborn mosques since the U.S. killed the Ayahollah.pic.twitter.com/DIMS96A2xY https://t.co/GJFLbXzLRz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2026

This is a problem that needs to be addressed.

And there it is. https://t.co/msvfBooQuY — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 12, 2026

That makes it the third Islamic terror attack in less than a week. The campus shooter at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, was identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who was convicted in 2017 of providing support to ISIL. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison but was released in 2024.

You could have bet your house the guy was from Dearborn. How many is that now?



We have our own little Islamic terror haven in America, and Democrats will call you a bigot if you point it out. https://t.co/5uMaId8NKq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to keep the government, including the Department of Homeland Security, shut down.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.