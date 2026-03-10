That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again

The Department of Justice has leveled charges against an African national who has illegally voted in federal elections for nearly 20 years, voting in seven separate cases.

NEW: ICE just arrested an illegal immigrant from Mauritania charged with voting in seven federal elections since 2008.



Mahady Sacko, who was living in Pennsylvania, allegedly voted in the 2008 general election, the 2012 general election, the 2016 primary election, the 2016… pic.twitter.com/kHZ2V3ZCHb — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 10, 2026

BREAKING🚨: Illegal immigrant Mahady Sacko from Mauritania just charged with fraudulent voting in Pennsylvania—cast ballots in 5 presidential elections (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) despite a deportation order since 2000. This is why we NEED the SAVE America Act NOW. Cheating is… pic.twitter.com/g9n93i1lkh — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 6, 2026

Mahady Sacko, a man illegally living in Pennsylvania and was ordered to be removed from the United States back in 2002, is now facing charges for voter fraud after lying about his citizenship status when voting in the 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024 general elections, as well as the primaries in 2016 and 2020. He managed to vote in person in all but the 2020 cases, where he cast his ballot by mail, according to the Daily Wire.

Notably, Pennsylvania has very loose voter identification laws which only require ballot-casters to produce proof of identification the first time they vote. Acceptable forms of ID aren’t limited to government documents, as potential voters would simply provide a paystub, utility bill, or financial statement as “proof” of residency.

Meanwhile, Democrats and a few spineless GOP members of the Senate have refused to budge on passing the SAVE America Act, a bill that would require potential voters to prove their citizenship when registering to vote and provide identification at their polling place. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has smeared the election integrity bill as “Jim Crow 2.0” and said that “it would disenfranchise tens of millions of people.”

The SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0. It would disenfranchise tens of millions of people.



If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate.



Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any… https://t.co/AyANQFGMxD — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2026

Notice how Schumer doesn’t say that it would disenfranchise American citizens. In truth, the bill would prevent votes from illegal aliens like Sacko, who was found to be a registered Democrat.

SCOOP!



BREAKING



Exclusive News



The Philadelphia illegal alien — Mahady Sacko — that was arrested & charged with allegedly voting in the 2024 federal election



is *actively* registered as a democrat in Pennsylvania.



Pass the SAVE America Act now! pic.twitter.com/YB2Sgh6CGS — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 6, 2026

To pass the SAVE Act, Senate Majority Leader John Thune would need to enforce the “talking” filibuster and pass the bill by a simple majority.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is DEMANDING the US Senate and @LeaderJohnThune pass the SAVE America Act through "WHATEVER MEANS NECESSARY"



"[The President's] desire to get this COUNTRY-SAVING legislation passed has been made quite clear.



"He wants ALL options on the table, and he… pic.twitter.com/sZ0d660B5y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 10, 2026

President Trump and countless Republicans have considered this the top priority ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

