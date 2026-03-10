So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered.
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stereotypes' Charity
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
Tipsheet

That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 10, 2026 3:15 PM
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Department of Justice has leveled charges against an African national who has illegally voted in federal elections for nearly 20 years, voting in seven separate cases.

Mahady Sacko, a man illegally living in Pennsylvania and was ordered to be removed from the United States back in 2002, is now facing charges for voter fraud after lying about his citizenship status when voting in the 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024 general elections, as well as the primaries in 2016 and 2020. He managed to vote in person in all but the 2020 cases, where he cast his ballot by mail, according to the Daily Wire.

Notably, Pennsylvania has very loose voter identification laws which only require ballot-casters to produce proof of identification the first time they vote. Acceptable forms of ID aren’t limited to government documents, as potential voters would simply provide a paystub, utility bill, or financial statement as “proof” of residency.

Related:

DOJ ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VOTER ID

Meanwhile, Democrats and a few spineless GOP members of the Senate have refused to budge on passing the SAVE America Act, a bill that would require potential voters to prove their citizenship when registering to vote and provide identification at their polling place. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has smeared the election integrity bill as “Jim Crow 2.0” and said that “it would disenfranchise tens of millions of people.”

Notice how Schumer doesn’t say that it would disenfranchise American citizens. In truth, the bill would prevent votes from illegal aliens like Sacko, who was found to be a registered Democrat. 

To pass the SAVE Act, Senate Majority Leader John Thune would need to enforce the “talking” filibuster and pass the bill by a simple majority.

President Trump and countless Republicans have considered this the top priority ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

