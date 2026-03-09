You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump
Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious
Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious
VIP
Democrats and the Stench of Desperation
Democrats and the Stench of Desperation
It Turns Out Democrats Once Waged War on Married Female Voters, and Guess Who It Helped
It Turns Out Democrats Once Waged War on Married Female Voters, and Guess...
This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians and Cubans
This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians...
Everyone's in on It
Everyone's in on It
Intersectionality and Abandoned Leadership Is Killing the Democrats
Intersectionality and Abandoned Leadership Is Killing the Democrats
Accountability, the New Political Buzzword
Accountability, the New Political Buzzword
Stop the Harmful Time-Changing Ritual
Stop the Harmful Time-Changing Ritual
Kitchen-Table Politics: Why Prescription Drug Costs Could Decide the Midterms
Kitchen-Table Politics: Why Prescription Drug Costs Could Decide the Midterms
Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Veteran’s Identity and Using VA Health Care for 3 Decades
Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Veteran’s Identity and Using VA Health Care for...
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury
NYPD Investigates Suspicious Device in Manhattan Vehicle After Apparent Terror Plot
NYPD Investigates Suspicious Device in Manhattan Vehicle After Apparent Terror Plot
NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd
NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd
Tipsheet

The Liberal Media Reaction to the NYC IED Attack Was Laughably Predictable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 09, 2026 6:55 AM
The Liberal Media Reaction to the NYC IED Attack Was Laughably Predictable
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s on video. It’s astounding they even tried to pitch this as what actually happened outside of Gracie Mansion in New York City, because it was a pure media hoax. Some Muslim extremists hurled an IED at counter protesters over the weekend, even shouting “Allahu Akbar” before getting arrested by police. The media left out details to make it seem like this wasn’t what could arguably be an act of radical Islamic terrorism:

Advertisement

When two suspected terrorists threw a homemade bomb at a protest of Christians, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani first condemned the apparent victims instead of the attackers.   

Mamdani posted on social media: 

“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are. 

“What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.” 

Funny enough, Mamdani didn’t name or describe the people who tried to detonate the bomb. He didn't mention that they allegedly screamed “Allahu Akbar” before throwing the improvised explosive device. 

 But he did name one of the protestors. 

The New York Police Department Bomb Squad has confirmed that the IED wasn’t a hoax or a smoke bomb. Jessica Tisch of the NYPD posted on X and confirmed the device could have killed people.  

Tisch identified the two suspected terrorists as Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, who were arrested on the scene yesterday and are in custody. The men reportedly traveled across state lines to attack the protestors. 

Recommended

Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK TERRORISM

Of course, Mamdani stepped on a rake on this one, but he’s doing his part to keep this fake narrative alive: 

God, the media is terrible, an evergreen observation. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious Matt Vespa
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians and Cubans Amy Curtis
Everyone's in on It Alan Joseph Bauer
It Turns Out Democrats Once Waged War on Married Female Voters, and Guess Who It Helped Amy Curtis
Intersectionality and Abandoned Leadership Is Killing the Democrats Arthur Schaper

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement