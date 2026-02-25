Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US Women's Hockey Team

For days, the narrative was that the US women’s hockey team did the right thing by not attending President Trump’s State of the Union, whereas the men’s team, which did attend, was misogynistic and racist. They ruined their gold medal moment, they said. Who are these people? Also, wrong.

It all started after Trump joked about being impeached if he didn’t invite the women’s team, following the men’s team’s 2-1 overtime victory over archrival Canada in the gold medal match, which occurred 46 years to the day after the Miracle on Ice game against the Soviets at Lake Placid. Trump spoke to the team during their locker room celebration. It was the men’s team who made it political, says the media.

First, shut up—the president invites you; you go. The women’s team initially declined the SOTU invitation due to scheduling and other commitments. It’s a lot to get both squads to align their schedules here, since many return to their professional clubs. But Trump just chopped these liberals whining about hockey at their knees. It’s over, kids. You lose, again. The women’s team is coming to the White House, which has made many a feminist on social media look rather stupid:

The Republicans are going to win the midterms pic.twitter.com/JnTjss3mwq — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) February 25, 2026

The libs just went on a 48 hour bender for women's sports and now they have to come to terms with the fact that these girls are also toxic misogynists. Tragic https://t.co/4XtUw9kZmi — stepfanie tyler (@stepfanie) February 25, 2026

JUST IN - Trump says that the women's Olympic Ice Hockey team will visit the White House. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026

As the chamber loudly cheers the US men's hockey team at the State of the Union, President Trump notes the winning women's team will also "soon be coming to the White House." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 25, 2026

Trump just announced the Women’s Hockey Team will be coming to the White House pic.twitter.com/kEy7OVMENi — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 25, 2026

Trump heralds the Women's US Hockey Team who crushed it and won gold and "who will soon be coming to the White House." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 25, 2026

Team USA took home double gold in Milan. The women’s team also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime. It was the greatest Winter Olympics for the USA ever, and it featured one of the most significant wins for the country in this event in over 40 years; the last time men’s hockey won gold was in 1980. There are people who just need to go outside and stop being idiots, but the Left is also inherently anti-American, which complicates matters.

Now, even the women are about to visit Trump, pronoun Twitter. You guys are about to have an even worse week, and we’ll be here laughing at you.

