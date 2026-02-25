VIP
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US Women's Hockey Team

Matt Vespa
February 25, 2026
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US Women's Hockey Team
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

For days, the narrative was that the US women’s hockey team did the right thing by not attending President Trump’s State of the Union, whereas the men’s team, which did attend, was misogynistic and racist. They ruined their gold medal moment, they said. Who are these people? Also, wrong.  

It all started after Trump joked about being impeached if he didn’t invite the women’s team, following the men’s team’s 2-1 overtime victory over archrival Canada in the gold medal match, which occurred 46 years to the day after the Miracle on Ice game against the Soviets at Lake Placid. Trump spoke to the team during their locker room celebration. It was the men’s team who made it political, says the media.  

First, shut up—the president invites you; you go. The women’s team initially declined the SOTU invitation due to scheduling and other commitments. It’s a lot to get both squads to align their schedules here, since many return to their professional clubs. But Trump just chopped these liberals whining about hockey at their knees. It’s over, kids. You lose, again. The women’s team is coming to the White House, which has made many a feminist on social media look rather stupid:

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
DONALD TRUMP SPORTS STATE OF THE UNION USA

Team USA took home double gold in Milan. The women’s team also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime. It was the greatest Winter Olympics for the USA ever, and it featured one of the most significant wins for the country in this event in over 40 years; the last time men’s hockey won gold was in 1980. There are people who just need to go outside and stop being idiots, but the Left is also inherently anti-American, which complicates matters.  

Now, even the women are about to visit Trump, pronoun Twitter. You guys are about to have an even worse week, and we’ll be here laughing at you. 

