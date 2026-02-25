VIP
Democrats Try Pretending to Be Normal to Fool Normal Voters
Democrats Try Pretending to Be Normal to Fool Normal Voters
Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union?
Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the...
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the Union Will Be Cited as the Reason Why
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the...
The Mother of the Hughes Brothers Just Imploded a Ton of Liberal Narratives About the Men's Hockey Team
The Mother of the Hughes Brothers Just Imploded a Ton of Liberal Narratives...
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US Women's Hockey Team
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US...
Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address
Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for Americans Over Illegal Aliens
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for...
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like Her
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like...
VIP
Thank You, Jack Hughes
Thank You, Jack Hughes
The Demographic the Democrats Don't Need
The Demographic the Democrats Don't Need
Trump Administration and Congress Can Make American Energy Great Again
Trump Administration and Congress Can Make American Energy Great Again
What Does 'Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness' Mean?
What Does 'Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness' Mean?
Is This the End of Organized Crime in Mexico?
Is This the End of Organized Crime in Mexico?
'Show Cause' Tyranny by Anti-Trump Judges
'Show Cause' Tyranny by Anti-Trump Judges
Tipsheet

Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, But This Poll Will Drive Libs Nuts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 25, 2026 6:50 AM
Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, But This Poll Will Drive Libs Nuts
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

It’s been ten years, folks. Do I need to say more about the liberal media’s coverage of anything President Trump does? It’s always hyperbolic and wrong. Yet there are times in their coverage when they must admit this president does well, and it kills them. We’ll get to the other segments at the end, but this one from CNN, where they polled speech watchers, is going to drive liberals insane. The longer the speech ran, the better Trump did: 

Advertisement

Even David Axelrod had to begrudgingly admit that Trump knows how to work a room:

And then, there was this river of crazy, where CBS tried to frame Abigail Spanberger as a moderate, whilst going off about how the president had a “dark art” about framing the illegal alien question. Oh, and CNN’s Abby Phillip likened our servicemembers receiving Medal of Honor designations to game-show antics:

Recommended

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ABBY PHILLIP ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CNN DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

I’m sure there will be more stories of this sort. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the Union Will Be Cited as the Reason Why Matt Vespa
The Mother of the Hughes Brothers Just Imploded a Ton of Liberal Narratives About the Men's Hockey Team Matt Vespa
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US Women's Hockey Team Matt Vespa
Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union? Matt Vespa
Wait, That's What Set Off Libs About Abigail Spanberger's SOTU Response? You're Gonna Laugh at This. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement