Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, But This Poll Will Drive Libs Nuts

It’s been ten years, folks. Do I need to say more about the liberal media’s coverage of anything President Trump does? It’s always hyperbolic and wrong. Yet there are times in their coverage when they must admit this president does well, and it kills them. We’ll get to the other segments at the end, but this one from CNN, where they polled speech watchers, is going to drive liberals insane. The longer the speech ran, the better Trump did:

Watching @CNN try to process their own instant poll in the President’s favor was peak television.



Nothing quite like live, on-air coping when the numbers don’t read the script.@realDonaldTrump @marklevinshow @VP @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Fyo0Zw3w1A — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) February 25, 2026

CNN: 64% of speech watchers say President Trump's polices will move the country in the right direction 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eaYoPeYBnG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

Even David Axelrod had to begrudgingly admit that Trump knows how to work a room:

JUST IN: Former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama, David Axelrod, suggests President Trump's SOTU speech was a success, says he used the gallery "very skillfully."



"I think he did well from their perspective..."



"He used the gallery very skillfully to kind of simulate… pic.twitter.com/DV7TxihCkW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

And then, there was this river of crazy, where CBS tried to frame Abigail Spanberger as a moderate, whilst going off about how the president had a “dark art” about framing the illegal alien question. Oh, and CNN’s Abby Phillip likened our servicemembers receiving Medal of Honor designations to game-show antics:

JAKE TAPPER: "He said, 'these people are crazy I'm telling you, they're crazy.' That's not something we ever heard from Obama or Biden from that that stage."



SEAN DUFFY: "We've never had a Speaker rip up a speech either"



This is why Trump likes TV guys in his cabinet. pic.twitter.com/4c2NrUvHGu — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 25, 2026

CBS News's Major Garrett says Trump' State of the Union address showed off his use of the "dark art" of oversimplifying issues like illegal immigrant crime and protecting American citizens:



"Well look, before the speech many Republicans said one of the priorities for the… pic.twitter.com/XMMRmglBod — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 25, 2026

CNN's Abby Phillip says awarding American heroes with the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Purple Heart, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom was nothing more than a "game show type moment."



DESPICABLE. pic.twitter.com/eVt6SgUnQN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

A delusional Margaret Brennan desperately insists that Abigail Spanberger has governed as "very much a moderate." pic.twitter.com/pN4uD7fyVu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

I’m sure there will be more stories of this sort. Stay tuned.

