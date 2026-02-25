Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address

President Trump gave advance warning that this State of the Union address would be a marathon. He wasn’t lying—the president delivered the longest such address in American history. If Trump says it’s going to be a lengthy endeavor, believe him, a man known for going off-script. It was also the best version of Trump delivering this speech.

President Trump: "Members of Congress, THE STATE OF OUR UNION IS STRONG." pic.twitter.com/wjcoJ7Z9v3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

Approximately 73 Democrats chose to boycott the speech, a weak move that indicated these lawmakers would rather avoid working. Among the liberals present, they only stood when servicemembers received the Medal of Honor; they remained seated for most of the address. When discussions about illegal immigration and law and order arose, they still remained in their seats, offering strong material for Republican campaigns in the 2026 midterms.

BREAKING: The NRCC (campaign arm for House Republicans) tells @FoxNews the visual of Democrats remaining seated & silent when President Trump asked Congress to stand for protecting Americans over illegal aliens was “a beautiful gift” & they will cut those images into campaign… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2026

Most damaging moment of the evening, in a very bad night, for @TheDemocrats https://t.co/0VtFfOuKEr — eyesover (@eyesover_us) February 25, 2026

The president discussed efforts to revive the American economy, correctly asserting that Joe Biden had harmed the country, but now we are recovering. He also highlighted executive orders designed to protect homeownership from being priced out by corporate interests that have been purchasing thousands of single-family homes.

Every issue Trump laid out is 90-10 popular:



- SAVE Act

- No driver's licenses for illegal aliens

- $1,000 for every child in Trump accounts

- No AI data centers without electric bills staying the same

- End insider trading by members of Congress



Massive wins for the country! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 25, 2026

One tweet summed up the speech well, noting that Democrats and the media likely expected Trump to come in wounded and overwhelmed, as their polls suggest a blue tsunami in the making. Instead, he highlighted his achievements, took ownership, and emphasized the economic gains for American families. He celebrated his success and then forced Democrats to face the unfavorable side of the public relations battle, especially as they delay public safety measures like designating fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Trump consistently criticized Democrats, calling them nuts and saying they should be ashamed for pushing policies that threaten our country's future.

IMO the dems were in shock tonight. They believed the media and thought Trump would be coming into the speech wounded. Instead, he came in with guns ablazing, taking victory lap after victory lap, calling out the crazy dems to their face, recounting his and thr gop wins, and… — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) February 25, 2026

President Trump: “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the government is to protect American citizens NOT illegal aliens."



Guess who stayed seated...pic.twitter.com/9D6O247Jyf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

EyesOver Real-Time Pulse: Trump's 2026 SOTU – Democrats' Refusal to Stand on Citizens Over Illegals



Trump's line prioritizing American citizens over illegal immigrants prompted visible Democratic refusal to stand. EyesOver scans 10+ high-relevance X posts (post-moment window)… — eyesover (@eyesover_us) February 25, 2026

The president also brought out the US men’s hockey team, fresh off their epic win over Canada at the Winter Olympics. The players filed into the gallery, where members of the press corps recoiled in disgust. Their win in Milan ended a 46-year gold medal drought. It was one of the most significant wins in American Olympic history, and the media is trying to smear it. These guys can’t be canceled—no matter how many casual idiot feminists you gin up on social media. These friendless, miserable ladies have finally realized that hockey is a right-wing sport.

🚨President Trump calls OUT Democrats who refused to stand for the gold-winning U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/rLBP2wHXRU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

The economic agenda was touted, the US men’s team celebrated, American heroes were given their medals, and Democrats were given the belt.

Trump cannot be beaten by today’s liberal apparatus. He simply outmaneuvers them at every turn, and it’s truly a treat to witness.

Omar & Tlaib were yelling “you’re killing Americans.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2026

Sentiment check: Trump is gaining ground as the speech continues, up 3 points.



Engagement spikes are aligning with law and order and economic themes.



Second-half momentum in a #SOTU can reset tomorrow’s headlines. Watching closely. 📊#StateOfTheUnion2026 pic.twitter.com/kKs7j7UrSn — eyesover (@eyesover_us) February 25, 2026

WATCH: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is one of President Trump's best cabinet secretaries. Top tier and it's not close. Succinct, substantive, and direct, like he was here with NBC's Kristen Welker pic.twitter.com/kEszwpGKCj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 25, 2026

The president also vowed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Last note: US men's hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck is to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts in Milan.

