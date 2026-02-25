VIP
Tipsheet

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address

Matt Vespa
February 25, 2026
Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Trump gave advance warning that this State of the Union address would be a marathon. He wasn’t lying—the president delivered the longest such address in American history. If Trump says it’s going to be a lengthy endeavor, believe him, a man known for going off-script. It was also the best version of Trump delivering this speech.

Approximately 73 Democrats chose to boycott the speech, a weak move that indicated these lawmakers would rather avoid working. Among the liberals present, they only stood when servicemembers received the Medal of Honor; they remained seated for most of the address. When discussions about illegal immigration and law and order arose, they still remained in their seats, offering strong material for Republican campaigns in the 2026 midterms.  

The president discussed efforts to revive the American economy, correctly asserting that Joe Biden had harmed the country, but now we are recovering. He also highlighted executive orders designed to protect homeownership from being priced out by corporate interests that have been purchasing thousands of single-family homes. 

Wait, That's What Set Off Libs About Abigail Spanberger's SOTU Response? You're Gonna Laugh at This. Matt Vespa
One tweet summed up the speech well, noting that Democrats and the media likely expected Trump to come in wounded and overwhelmed, as their polls suggest a blue tsunami in the making. Instead, he highlighted his achievements, took ownership, and emphasized the economic gains for American families. He celebrated his success and then forced Democrats to face the unfavorable side of the public relations battle, especially as they delay public safety measures like designating fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. Trump consistently criticized Democrats, calling them nuts and saying they should be ashamed for pushing policies that threaten our country's future.

The president also brought out the US men’s hockey team, fresh off their epic win over Canada at the Winter Olympics. The players filed into the gallery, where members of the press corps recoiled in disgust. Their win in Milan ended a 46-year gold medal drought. It was one of the most significant wins in American Olympic history, and the media is trying to smear it. These guys can’t be canceled—no matter how many casual idiot feminists you gin up on social media. These friendless, miserable ladies have finally realized that hockey is a right-wing sport. 

The economic agenda was touted, the US men’s team celebrated, American heroes were given their medals, and Democrats were given the belt. 

Trump cannot be beaten by today’s liberal apparatus. He simply outmaneuvers them at every turn, and it’s truly a treat to witness. 

The president also vowed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. 

Last note: US men's hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck is to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts in Milan. 

