Democrats Try Pretending to Be Normal to Fool Normal Voters
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the Union Will Be Cited as the Reason Why
Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, But This Poll Will Drive Libs Nuts
The Mother of the Hughes Brothers Just Imploded a Ton of Liberal Narratives About the Men's Hockey Team
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US Women's Hockey Team
Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for Americans Over Illegal Aliens
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like Her
Thank You, Jack Hughes
The Demographic the Democrats Don't Need
Trump Administration and Congress Can Make American Energy Great Again
What Does 'Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness' Mean?
Is This the End of Organized Crime in Mexico?
'Show Cause' Tyranny by Anti-Trump Judges
Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 25, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

President Trump touted his economic agenda, honored our heroes, defended his actions abroad, promised that Iran would never get nuclear weapons, and yes, found time to make Democrats look like morons. He rightly kept chastising them for not applauding or standing for issues that are universally popular, like increased public safety. He was able to get a couple, like a new law banning insider trading on the Hill. 

Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA) provided a standing ovation for that one. Trump later asked if Nancy Pelosi would’ve stood. He bodied her, but after the speech, Pelosi was blindsided by CNN, which asked what her response was, and she tripped over her tongue in the process:

DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN NANCY PELOSI UKRAINE

Also, Ms. Pelosi, the American people are done with Ukraine. 

