Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union?

President Trump touted his economic agenda, honored our heroes, defended his actions abroad, promised that Iran would never get nuclear weapons, and yes, found time to make Democrats look like morons. He rightly kept chastising them for not applauding or standing for issues that are universally popular, like increased public safety. He was able to get a couple, like a new law banning insider trading on the Hill.

President Trump just took a BRUTAL swipe at Pelosi:pic.twitter.com/RopDNdgFS3

"As we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market, let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using inside information…



…Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

Both Dems and Republicans stand up and applause as TRUMP calls Congress to pass a law to stop insider trading.



He then asks, “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?” 👀 — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) February 25, 2026

Sen. Liz Warren (D-MA) provided a standing ovation for that one. Trump later asked if Nancy Pelosi would’ve stood. He bodied her, but after the speech, Pelosi was blindsided by CNN, which asked what her response was, and she tripped over her tongue in the process:

YIKES: Nancy Pelosi CAUGHT OFF GUARD as CNN points out that Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded as President Trump ridiculed her with regard to BANNING Members of Congress from trading stocks.



She starts mumbling incoherently as she CLEARLY doesn't have a response ready. pic.twitter.com/kZqjfpeoNA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

Also, Ms. Pelosi, the American people are done with Ukraine.

Nancy Pelosi is over on CNN MELTING DOWN over how successful President Trump’s speech was tonight



“Did he spend a sentence and a half on UKRAINE, where DEMOCRACY is at stake?! Where the American people want us to be there on the side of DEMOCRACY?!”



Pelosi’s TOTALLY sloshed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lQSnU7lzkF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2026

