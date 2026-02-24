Wait, That's What Set Off Libs About Abigail Spanberger's SOTU Response? You're Gonna Laugh at This.

Virginia Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the State of the Union response tonight. Scratch that—it’ll likely be early Wednesday morning. President Trump is set to deliver one of the longest addresses of this nature ever. It’s going to be one for the history books. If Trump, who is known to go off-script, says this is going to be long, it’s going to be long.

You don’t want to be the person selected to deliver the rebuttal at the State of the Union. No one cares, no one is watching, and in this case, no one literally won’t be watching. Yet, the Left is already having a tantrum on Bluesky because Spanberger will be delivering her remarks from Colonial Williamsburg:

Abigail Spanberger's counter-SOTU from Williamsburg Va. is triggering. pic.twitter.com/CwBGqdtzI5 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 24, 2026

My Lordy, the Discourse won't let anything by today! https://t.co/KVH6Jbj9on — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 24, 2026

No effort to understand WHY many progressives are disappointed and troubled?



Typical. 🖕🖕 — (He/Him) TRANS ALLY 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@tdfm1974) February 24, 2026

These people are unserious and impossible to speak to, lost in their self-riotousness, drowning in arrogance, and so ignorant that they render everything incomprehensible with their random tangents that go nowhere. It’s truly an odyssey into who can come off as a bigger idiot who feigns academic bona fides.

Colonial Williamsburg is now being smeared as Auschwitz. What are we even doing here? I mean, it's beyond entertaining, but these people vote. And they're as insane as the Taliban, who are their good friends at this point.

