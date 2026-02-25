The Mother of the Hughes Brothers Just Imploded a Ton of Liberal Narratives About the Men's Hockey Team

What are we even doing here, people? The US men’s team is now being raked over the coals because they’ll be attending President Trump’s State of the Union. It’s the phone call from inside the locker room that’s got the Left riled up. They were already mad that Team USA beat Canada in the hockey gold medal game on Sunday, which occurred 46 years to the day after the 1980 Miracle on Ice against the Soviets. That drought is over, but the president mocked that the women’s team would need to be invited to the speech, lest he risk impeachment. It’s a joke, relax.

First, the women’s team had a dominant run at the Winter Olympics, outscoring their opponents 33-2 and beating Canada for gold. Team USA got double gold, but only the men’s team was in attendance for the speech last night. As usual, liberals got in trouble trying to speak for other people, and Ellen Hughes, the mother of brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes, likely made herself the target of the woke Left with these remarks on the Today Show about this fake, silly, manufactured controversy. In short, she’s a hockey mom. She’s not on your side, liberal America. That doesn’t mean she’s pro-Trump. She’s just not weird like you freaks. Some people actually thought that because she was a player development consultant for the women’s team, Ms. Hughes would be chastising her son’s team. Nope. She didn't take the bait (via Today):

Wow… the queen Ellen Hughes really buried some pathetic narratives today — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) February 24, 2026

Ellen Hughes was asked about President Trump's call to the USA hockey team and her answer showed that pronoun hockey Twitter's meltdown is not real life:



"At the end of the day, it's just about the country... That's all the men's team and women's team care about. If you could… pic.twitter.com/XbYF0LZT7t — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2026

Ellen Hughes, mom of Olympic men’s hockey stars Jack and Quinn Hughes and player development consultant for Team USA women’s ice hockey, shared her reaction to the viral video of President Trump congratulating the men's team on the phone before joking about inviting the gold-medal winning women's squad to the State of the Union. “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump told the men's team before adding if he didn't, “I do believe I probably would be impeached." Asked about her response to the comment, Ellen Hughes said on TODAY Feb. 24 that "at the end of the day, it's just about the country." "These players, both the men and women, can bring so much unity to a group and to a country,” she said. “People that cheered on that don’t watch hockey, people that have politics on one side or on the other side, and that’s all both the men’s team and the women’s team care about." She also spoke about the "synergy" between the two squads. “If you could see what we see from the inside, and the men and women sharing, you know, dorm rooms and halls and flex floors and the camaraderie and the synergy and the way the women cheered on the men and the way the men cheered on the women — that’s what it’s all about," she said. "And the other things they cannot control. They care about humanity. They care about unity and they care about the country.”

A sensible reply that most Americans would agree with—it’s also earned her a death warrant from the friendless, dense, insufferable Left who don’t watch sports or even know what’s going on.

We just won the most significant victory in the Olympics in over four decades. We had the best Winter Olympics ever—and we have total losers who don't understand what they just witnessed. I pity them, truly.

Get a life, guys.