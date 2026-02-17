Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament

February 17, 2026
Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Kallie Keeler, 16, received encouraging news this week: the transgender wrestler accused of sexually assaulting her during a match has withdrawn from the state tournament. While this incident did not involve her directly in her own match with this wrestler, a biological male, the increased attention is having a positive impact.  

In a December match, Keeler allowed herself to get pinned after this wrestler forcibly shoved her hand into her genitals. The entire incident was recorded on video. Keeler reported it two days later, but no action was taken for two months, as the family pursued other ways to handle the situation. 

Brandi Kruse, an independent reporter on the West Coast, started investigating before a local inquiry was initiated. Subsequently, the Department of Education began its own investigation into the issue. 

