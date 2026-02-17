Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament

Kallie Keeler, 16, received encouraging news this week: the transgender wrestler accused of sexually assaulting her during a match has withdrawn from the state tournament. While this incident did not involve her directly in her own match with this wrestler, a biological male, the increased attention is having a positive impact.

UPDATE: The WIAA tells us the male withdrew from the state tournament. His place will now go to the alternate, a biological girl. HUGE WIN! https://t.co/7YbhOoyY5Q — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 16, 2026

16-year-old Kallie Keeler didn't even realize she was wrestling a boy. She didn't find out until after she says he forcefully pushed his fingers into her vagina. The Puyallup (WA) School District is accused of burying her complaint – now there's now a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/4LRo0ft0wI — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 10, 2026

In a December match, Keeler allowed herself to get pinned after this wrestler forcibly shoved her hand into her genitals. The entire incident was recorded on video. Keeler reported it two days later, but no action was taken for two months, as the family pursued other ways to handle the situation.

A male pretending to be a female joined girl’s wrestling and beat up a girl and allegedly stuck his fingers in her vagina



Video shows his hand between her legs



The Puyallup School District in Washington then reportedly covered it up.



This dude should be ARRESTED… https://t.co/LGSqMXqpw8 pic.twitter.com/8Kiuc9U6vL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2026

Brandi Kruse, an independent reporter on the West Coast, started investigating before a local inquiry was initiated. Subsequently, the Department of Education began its own investigation into the issue.

