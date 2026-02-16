Department of Education Hopes to Pin Down the Transgender Wrestler Nonsense in Washington

What happened to Kallie Keeler in Washington during a wrestling match shouldn’t have happened. Last December, Keeler was wrestling someone in her 190-pound weight class that was a bit different: it was a transgender. Keeler lost, but it wasn’t much of a contest. It’s not that Keeler couldn’t handle her opponent; it’s that she felt violated during the bout. The opponents pressed hard into her genital region, and the look of shock is visible on her face. The incident was captured on video.

Keeler allowed herself to get pinned to end the match.

The incident has been characterized as a potential sexual assault, and now the federal government is getting involved. The Department of Education opened an investigation into this fiasco. Keeler reported the incident two days after her match on December 8. Nothing happened for two months until local officials felt pressured once independent media, like Brandi Kruse’s UnDivided, started to ask questions (via KOMO):

ED launched an investigation into a Washington State school district after a female wrestler was allegedly sexually assaulted during a match against a male competitor, and the district failed to respond to her reports.



The Trump Administration will not tolerate this conduct. — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) February 13, 2026

We are investigating this report that a female athlete was sexually assaulted by a male opponent during a wrestling match.



Too many women have been injured, harassed, & deprived of opportunities they work hard for.



Title IX is the law — follow it or face consequences. — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) February 13, 2026

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced Friday that the Department of Education is opening a Title IX investigation into the Puyallup School District's handling of a reported sexual assault during a girls' wrestling match in December. A female wrestler said a transgender competitor sexually assaulted her during the match, but the district didn't report the allegation to police for almost two months. "Too many women have been injured, harassed, and deprived of opportunities they work hard for," McMahon posted on X. "Title IX is the law - follow it or face consequences." […] According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a school resource officer at Rogers High School in South Hill was contacted by the school's administration on Jan. 30 to report allegations of sexual assault. The incident in question happened in early December at a girls' wrestling match when a teenager alleged she was groped by a transgender competitor during a grappling match. The girl reported the incident to school officials on Dec. 8, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators stated that they were unaware of why the district did not contact them for nearly two months.

Kruse published a lengthy story about this incident earlier this month.

She interviewed two wrestling coaches, one male and one female, who reviewed the footage. They acknowledged that this contact occurs, though it is rare and usually results in the wrestler quickly removing or repositioning their hand to avoid a foul or disqualification. They saw no reason for the transgender wrestler to persist in the move shown in the footage.

