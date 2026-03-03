VIP
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
Republicans Sound Off on Dems Keeping DHS Closed Amid Terror Attack in Austin
This MN Rep Wants to Unmask ICE So Leftists Can Terrorize Them
Canada's MAiD Program Crossed a Grim Threshold
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Tipsheet

Abigail Spanberger Is Protecting the Criminal Illegal Who Murdered a Virginia Woman

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 8:00 AM
Abigail Spanberger Is Protecting the Criminal Illegal Who Murdered a Virginia Woman
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

What is going on in the state of Virginia? Abigail Spanberger has been governor for about two months, and she's made the state a haven for Democrats' tax-and-spend schemes (while promising "affordability") and a haven for violent criminals, including criminal illegal aliens. 

Stephanie Minter, a mom, had just gotten off a bus in Fairfax County when she was stabbed by Abdul Jalloh, 32, last week. Minter died of her injuries. She was 41 years old. As we told you, Jalloh is a criminal, an illegal alien with more than 40 prior arrests for violent crimes, but despite that, the Fairfax County prosecutor, Steve Descano, repeatedly let Jalloh loose. His office said it was because they couldn't find any of Jalloh's victims, so they dropped the cases.

Including rape. And Descano let him walk free to harm other Virginians. Stephanie Minter is dead because of this.

But now that Jalloh has murdered a woman, the state of Virginia is still running defense for him. Spanberger's office refuses to honor an ICE detainer for Jalloh, and is demanding ICE get a signed judicial warrant before they'll turn this murderer over to the feds.

"Instead, they demand that ICE receive a signed judicial warrant before they'll turn him over to the feds. The problem with that is ICE can only get a judicial warrant if an illegal alien is being investigated for or commits a federal crime," wrote Price. "This means that Abigail Spanberger is literally giving illegal aliens permission to commit more violent crimes against Virginians before she will work with the feds to deport them."

That's exactly what she's doing.

She ran as a moderate, and now Virginia is learning she's anything but.

ICE needs to find this guy and arrest him without a judicial warrant. That's exactly the trap Spanberger is laying for them.

There was a time when this writer thought Democrats would change their tune if this violence hit home. Now it seems they won't, and they'd probably apologize to the criminal who killed their loved ones instead.

They're that deranged.

THey're the extremists.

No, they intend for the rest of us to die on that hill.

