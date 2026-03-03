Abigail Spanberger Is Protecting the Criminal Illegal Who Murdered a Virginia Woman

What is going on in the state of Virginia? Abigail Spanberger has been governor for about two months, and she's made the state a haven for Democrats' tax-and-spend schemes (while promising "affordability") and a haven for violent criminals, including criminal illegal aliens.

Stephanie Minter, a mom, had just gotten off a bus in Fairfax County when she was stabbed by Abdul Jalloh, 32, last week. Minter died of her injuries. She was 41 years old. As we told you, Jalloh is a criminal, an illegal alien with more than 40 prior arrests for violent crimes, but despite that, the Fairfax County prosecutor, Steve Descano, repeatedly let Jalloh loose. His office said it was because they couldn't find any of Jalloh's victims, so they dropped the cases.

Local ABC affiliate reports that an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone who murdered a woman at a bus stop had over 40 previous charges (including rape), but Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano dropped the charges in almost all of those cases.



pic.twitter.com/hjXj43xUHz — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 3, 2026

Including rape. And Descano let him walk free to harm other Virginians. Stephanie Minter is dead because of this.

But now that Jalloh has murdered a woman, the state of Virginia is still running defense for him. Spanberger's office refuses to honor an ICE detainer for Jalloh, and is demanding ICE get a signed judicial warrant before they'll turn this murderer over to the feds.

Abigail Spanberger's office has released a statement saying they STILL will not honor an ICE detainer against the illegal alien with 30 prior arrests who murdered 41-year-old Stephanie Minter in Fairfax last week.



Instead, they demand that ICE receive a signed judicial warrant… pic.twitter.com/hsiZTn3fpb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 3, 2026

"Instead, they demand that ICE receive a signed judicial warrant before they'll turn him over to the feds. The problem with that is ICE can only get a judicial warrant if an illegal alien is being investigated for or commits a federal crime," wrote Price. "This means that Abigail Spanberger is literally giving illegal aliens permission to commit more violent crimes against Virginians before she will work with the feds to deport them."

That's exactly what she's doing.

She won. 🤷 — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) March 3, 2026

She ran as a moderate, and now Virginia is learning she's anything but.

And if ICE makes an exception and somehow manages to get a federal judicial warrant to get this extremely dangerous criminal off our streets, Democrats will cite that as "proof" that ICE must get judicial warrants for EVERY illegal alien. These are the types of lawfare traps that… — SpyGuy (@spyguy8080) March 3, 2026

ICE needs to find this guy and arrest him without a judicial warrant. That's exactly the trap Spanberger is laying for them.

I wonder if she'd change her tune if one of her loved ones was murdered at a bus stop by an illegal alien?



Normal people - you don't hate these democrat freaks enough. — LogicTruth&Justice (@LogicTruthJstce) March 3, 2026

There was a time when this writer thought Democrats would change their tune if this violence hit home. Now it seems they won't, and they'd probably apologize to the criminal who killed their loved ones instead.

They're that deranged.

Reminder: On immigration, abortion, transgenderism, and antiwhite discrimination, “moderate Democrat” is a nonexistent concept. They will always embrace the exact same maximalist positions demanded by the base. https://t.co/BrGI7tOE7R — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) March 3, 2026

THey're the extremists.

Democrats intend to die on this hill, apparently. https://t.co/S7HrQZ4qJO — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 3, 2026

No, they intend for the rest of us to die on that hill.

