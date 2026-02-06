It Happened Again: Unhinged Leftists Hurl Racist Attacks on Non-White ICE Agents.

God, I’ve always disliked this line from leftists trying to force me into their unhinged political camp: if you’re not white, you must be on their side. First, this revelation shocks me—I didn’t realize I wasn’t white. I don’t care about that, you blue-haired, socially isolated people yelling into your phones all day. My life isn’t that bleak. I also won’t get so angry at differing opinions that I risk fighting police and getting shot in the face.

Advertisement

But these white liberal losers, who apparently don’t have to work, were at it again, berating a non-white ICE officer.

Warning: Explicit language

🚨 JUST IN — RACIST WHITE LEFTIST TO FEDERAL AGENT: "F*ck you, YOU'RE BROWN!"



"You're BROWN! You're not white, you're brown, you know that, right?! You look in the mirror and see a white person?!"



The Democrat Party, 2026.



The left is disgusting.pic.twitter.com/VcGRDqLv2V — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

I’m sure he knows he’s not white, you idiot. What does that matter, and why are you so obsessed with it? I mean, we know why, but you people truly are lower than scum. If you’re non-white, you must live your life in a certain way, says the white liberal. That’s inherently un-American. Sorry, not all of us subscribe to your woke, DEI acid-trip, left-wingers. Also, please keep lecturing about the hardships of the black, Asian, and Hispanic communities. No one knows that better than white wine-guzzling white progressives, who are overeducated, wealthy, and the representation of privilege. Again, I couldn’t care less, but these are your rules, and you’ve shoved them down our throats, so allow us to waterboard you with your illiberal nonsense that has all of us quality jobs, and you'll get the Renee Good treatment.

Everything is structured along racial stereotypes and uniform patterns, reflecting the typical methods employed by the Left. They are narrow-minded, discriminatory, and completely unbalanced. I am an adoptee from the Republic of Korea; I emigrated here properly in 1988, acquired U.S. citizenship, and I advocate for the removal of all illegal immigrants. I will never apologize to the likes of you for voting for Trump three times, wanting more freedom, fewer taxes, gun rights, a strong military, and law and order in our streets—ever.

The deportations continue. I stand with ICE. I stand with Trump.

I’m done tolerating the subhuman dregs of society with their “coexist” stickers on their cars, which they use to ram into ICE agents and assault police.

Go to hell.

This black ICE agent knew how to react. Calling a transgender person a dude is not like a white guy calling a black man the n-word, but that’s what came tumbling out from this interaction. The white Democrat still has some Klan in him.

Warning: Explicit language

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. This black ICE agent ROASTED leftists who ambushed him and called him a "house n**ger"



AGENT: "Are you a man?" 😂



Leftists: *Start crying* "Are you working for the KKK?!"



AGENT: *Middle finger*



BASED ICE AGENT! The racist Democrat Party won't deter these men.… pic.twitter.com/RfOvpgRNSj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.