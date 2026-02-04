How This Black ICE Agent Reacted to This Unhinged Mob of White Leftists Was Gold

This ICE agent didn’t care that he was being hounded by an unhinged mob of woke white progressives. If anything, it shows that the true racists, once again, are the ones who vote Democrat. This incident occurred in Minneapolis, where deportation raids are ongoing.

It’s been bedlam since two leftists, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed by federal immigration officers for interfering in police actions; Good rammed an ICE agent with her car. Since then, there’s been nonstop harassment of ICE agents and bystanders who are mistaken for federal immigration officers, as well as roadblocks, reportedly with the blessing of local police, to check vehicle tags. The agent, who was black, had a simple reply that sent this mob into a tizzy: he asked a transgender, ‘Are you a man?’ The crowd called him the n-word:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. This black ICE agent ROASTED leftists who ambushed him and called him a "house n**ger"



BASED ICE AGENT! The racist Democrat Party won't deter these men.… pic.twitter.com/RfOvpgRNSj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

White troon calls black ice agent a house n-word hard r. Very progressive https://t.co/jpXcwwEAUA — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) February 3, 2026

And just like that, a new reaction meme was born https://t.co/b3esWBBz4Y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 3, 2026

Giving these losers the middle finger while leaving was just the perfect ending.

CNN publishes a puff piece on two teens who should be in school, but are instead stalking ICE agents.



"The homeschooled boys spend their days in south Minneapolis following suspected federal vehicles in their silver 2018 Toyota Corolla, writing down license plate numbers and… https://t.co/uSupIFV6II — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 2, 2026

