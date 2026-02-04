VIP
VIP
Tipsheet

How This Black ICE Agent Reacted to This Unhinged Mob of White Leftists Was Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 04, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

This ICE agent didn’t care that he was being hounded by an unhinged mob of woke white progressives. If anything, it shows that the true racists, once again, are the ones who vote Democrat. This incident occurred in Minneapolis, where deportation raids are ongoing. 

It’s been bedlam since two leftists, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were shot and killed by federal immigration officers for interfering in police actions; Good rammed an ICE agent with her car. Since then, there’s been nonstop harassment of ICE agents and bystanders who are mistaken for federal immigration officers, as well as roadblocks, reportedly with the blessing of local police, to check vehicle tags. The agent, who was black, had a simple reply that sent this mob into a tizzy: he asked a transgender, ‘Are you a man?’ The crowd called him the n-word: 

Confirmed: Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard Was Total Trash Matt Vespa
AGENT: "Are you a man?" 

Leftists: *Start crying* "Are you working for the KKK?!" 

AGENT: *Middle finger* 

Giving these losers the middle finger while leaving was just the perfect ending. 

