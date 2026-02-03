VIP
Renee Good Was Member of Formerly Secret Anti-ICE Chat on Signal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 03, 2026 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

While this development is not particularly surprising, Renee Good, who collided with an ICE agent on January 7, was involved in the anti-ICE Signal chat. This online platform unveiled an extensive network of left-wing activists, media personnel, and local Minnesota Democrats collaborating to interfere with deportation operations. Reports indicate that one of its members was Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.  

Ms. Good was shot and killed during her encounter with federal officers—the cellphone footage is quite clear. It was a justified shooting—a justified killing; however, it caused significant unrest in the city, as white liberal women, especially, united in their opposition to America and their lack of allies, declared war on our immigration laws. 

Yet, the narrative that she was just some innocent mother/bystander who got caught up in this action as she dropped off her kid at school is dead. She was a professional left-wing activist. She was stalking ICE vehicles all day, and it wasn’t the first time she decided to interfere in a federal law enforcement operation.

